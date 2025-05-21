While speaking alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, Trump repeated the statement that has been firmly denied by India.

What Are You Guys Doing?' Trump Claims Credit for India-Pak Ceasefire Deal with Ramaphosa

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, saying that his trade negotiations played a key role in resolving the conflict.

Trump Recounts His Message to Both Countries

“If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India. We settled that whole thing and I think that settled it through trade. We are doing a big deal with India, doing a big deal with Pakistan,” Trump said.

He described a worsening military situation and said he felt the need to step in.

“I said what are you guys doing, somebody had to be the last one to shoot but the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the countries,” he said.

“I hate to say we got it settled and two days later something happens and they say it’s Trump’s fault. Pakistan has some excellent people and India has my friend Modi, he is a great guy,” he added.

Trump Labels Ceasefire a Major Achievement

Trump has been openly presenting the ceasefire between the two countries as a result of his diplomatic efforts.

Soon after the announcement of the ceasefire, Trump posted a message on Truth Social highlighting the US role.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

He described the resolution as a major success and even suggested that a potential nuclear conflict had been avoided. He said he could imagine the leaders of India and Pakistan eventually sharing a meal together in peace.

India Refutes Trump’s Version of Events

India has strongly denied Trump’s claims and made it clear that the ceasefire was the result of direct communication between the militaries of the two countries.

A six-point statement from the Ministry of External Affairs outlined the events that led to the agreement between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. It stated that no third party, including the United States, was involved.

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the Standing Committee on External Affairs and confirmed that there was no nuclear threat from Pakistan. He also said the United States was not part of the ceasefire talks.

India’s military had launched precision strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. The strikes targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

At least ten family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar were killed, along with four of his close associates.

Key Pakistani air bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian were hit during the operation. Additional airbases in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, and Sargodha were also reported to have suffered significant damage.

