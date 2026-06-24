What Bill Gates Told US Congress About Epstein, Three Affairs And ‘Possible’ Blackmail Attempts

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told a US congressional panel that Jeffrey Epstein was aware of several extramarital affairs and may have considered using that information against him, according to newly released testimony. The closed-door appearance took place before the House Oversight Committee on June 10 as lawmakers examined Epstein’s network and past associations following the release of additional Justice Department documents.

As per reports, during the testimony, Bill Gates acknowledged affairs involving Russian bridge player Mila Antonova and nuclear physicist Karima Nigmatulina. He later confirmed a third relationship involving medical entrepreneur Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt. “These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family,” Bill Gates said. “Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities, in addition to many lies that he layered on top, to pressure me to re-engage with him.”

Congressional testimony puts Bill Gates and Epstein relationship under renewed scrutiny

The investigation revisited the nature of Bill Gates’ interactions with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Gates told lawmakers he had no involvement in Epstein’s crimes and described his continued contact with the financier as a mistake.

As per reports, Bill Gates said that “I know he was convicted. I knew about that. I was willing to take a chance on meeting with him in a limited role,” adding that their discussions largely revolved around philanthropy. According to the testimony, Gates estimated that he met Epstein between 12 and 14 times and also participated in two video calls over a four-year period.

Emails raise questions as Bill Gates discusses possible blackmail concerns

Lawmakers also questioned Bill Gates about whether Epstein attempted to use personal information as leverage. Gates said no blackmail actually occurred but suggested the possibility was real after reviewing correspondence linked to Epstein, as per reports.

“He never blackmailed me, but looking at these emails, it raises a serious probability that he contemplated blackmailing me,” Bill Gates told the committee. The discussion centred on a 2013 email draft written by Epstein that referenced allegations involving Gates’ personal life and his former employee Boris Nikolic. “Who knows if he ever sent it to Dr. Nikolic, but it looks like he’s musing on using a mixture of facts and falsities as an effort, almost like a blackmail, to advance some goal,” he said.

Bill Gates rejects STD allegations as foundation review continues

Reports say that the hearing also touched on claims found in Epstein-related documents suggesting Bill Gates had concerns about a sexually transmitted infection following an affair. Gates firmly denied the allegation.

“I never had an STD… I may have indicated some concern about whether I had an STD; I don’t recall that. But I never had an STD. I never gave medicines to anyone covertly,” Bill Gates said. He acknowledged that he may have discussed such concerns with Boris Nikolic, who was known to both men.

As per reports documents released by the Justice Department also included photographs of Gates with women whose identities were redacted. A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation said Gates “took responsibility for his actions” during a February town hall meeting. The foundation, which announced an external review of its past interactions with Epstein in April, has also faced scrutiny after emails released in January showed communication between Epstein and foundation staff members.

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