Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  What Caused The Power Outage At BWI Airport? Many Flights Disrupted Amid Electrical Failure – Here's What We Know

What Caused The Power Outage At BWI Airport? Many Flights Disrupted Amid Electrical Failure – Here’s What We Know

A power outage at BWI Airport caused flight delays, blank screens, and darkened terminals. Power restoration is underway; travelers should check flight updates.

What Caused The Power Outage At BWI Airport? Many Flights Disrupted Amid Electrical Failure – Here’s What We Know


A major power outage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) early Monday morning caused widespread disruptions, affecting the main terminal, hourly garage, and security checkpoints. While power restoration efforts are underway, travelers have been urged to check with airlines for flight status updates as delays and diversions continue.

Power Outage Hits BWI: Restoration Efforts Underway

According to airport officials, the outage began around 7:40 a.m., impacting terminal operations, security screening, and passenger services. Some flights were delayed, while inbound flights faced diversions as airport personnel scrambled to restore power.

Jonathan Dean, Director of Communications at BWI, confirmed that teams are actively working to minimize disruptions. By 11:20 a.m., power had been partially restored to the main terminal, allowing security screening to resume at Checkpoints A and B. Power also returned to Southwest Airlines’ ticket counters.

Flights, Passenger Experience, and Delays

Despite the outage, airline operations continued, although more than 100 flights were delayed and several were canceled by mid-morning. Many airlines resorted to using air stairs to deplane passengers, as some airport systems remained non-operational.

Passengers inside the terminal faced challenges, with digital flight information displays going blank and restaurants losing power, leaving travelers in dimly lit areas. Announcements over the airport’s speaker system, however, remained functional.

Cause of the Outage: Downed Power Line Near Airport

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) confirmed that the outage was caused by a downed power line near the airport. The company also clarified that the affected lines are customer-owned energy sources, meaning they are not part of BGE’s direct infrastructure.

What Passengers Need to Know

BWI officials are closely monitoring the situation and providing real-time updates as the power restoration progresses. Travelers are advised to check their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport and prepare for potential delays and diversions.

While power is gradually being restored, authorities continue to assess the full impact on airport operations.

