Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully completed a remarkable feat: the 233-foot rocket booster from its Starship test flight flew back to the launch pad and was caught mid-air by two mechanical arms affectionately nicknamed "chopsticks."

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

In a groundbreaking achievement for space exploration, Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully completed a remarkable feat: the 233-foot rocket booster from its Starship test flight flew back to the launch pad and was caught mid-air by two mechanical arms affectionately nicknamed “chopsticks.” This unprecedented event has drawn widespread acclaim, marking a significant step forward in reusable rocket technology.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic moment through a heartfelt tweet on X. Sharing a captivating video of the Starship’s return, he wrote, “This Sunday, I’m happy to be a couch potato if it means that I get to watch history being made. This experiment may just be the critical moment when space travel was democratized and made routine.”

Mahindra’s message underscores the importance of this milestone, highlighting the potential for routine space travel in the future. Adding a touch of humor, he playfully inquired, “Where can I buy my ticket?” suggesting his eagerness to participate in the next chapter of space exploration.

As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in aerospace, the excitement and recognition from influential figures like Mahindra reflect a growing public fascination with the advancements in space technology. This successful test flight not only showcases engineering prowess but also paves the way for a new era where space travel could become accessible to many.

With the world watching, SpaceX’s achievements are not just milestones in technology; they symbolize a shift toward the future of travel beyond our planet.

ALSO READ: SpaceX’s Super Heavy Rocket Can Be Relaunched Within An Hour: A Game Changer For Space Travel

Filed under

Anand Mahindra Elon Musk Mahindra group SpaceX Starship
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In...

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

Entertainment

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox