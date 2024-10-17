Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

Trudeau recounted that Modi's response was typical, with the Indian leader highlighting the presence of individuals in Canada who were vocal critics of the Indian government.

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently recalled his discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where he raised concerns about the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known Khalistani separatist in Vancouver.

Testifying before a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada’s democratic institutions, Trudeau mentioned that following the G20 Summit, he informed Modi that Canada had intelligence suggesting Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing.

Trudeau recounted that Modi’s response was typical, with the Indian leader highlighting the presence of individuals in Canada who were vocal critics of the Indian government. Modi reportedly expressed a desire for their arrest, to which Trudeau responded that Canada upholds freedom of speech, allowing criticism of governments, both foreign and domestic.

Nijjar’s death, which Trudeau has linked to Indian agents, has caused significant diplomatic friction between the two countries. Trudeau stated, “We launched investigations. The Indian response was to escalate the situation by ejecting Canadian diplomats and attacking the integrity of Canada.” He further alleged that Indian diplomats were involved in gathering intelligence on Canadian citizens critical of the Modi government, and passing this information to Indian officials and criminal groups such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Despite these serious accusations, Trudeau admitted that Canada had not provided concrete evidence to Indian authorities. “When India requested evidence, we informed them that much of what we had was intelligence rather than solid proof,” he explained, adding that his government’s intention had been to work collaboratively with India for accountability.

India has strongly refuted these claims. Official sources in New Delhi have denied any involvement in Nijjar’s murder and rejected Canada’s assertion of having shared evidence. In response to the escalating tensions, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its high commissioner from Canada. Indian authorities have consistently rejected allegations of covert operations targeting Canadian nationals, framing Ottawa’s stance as baseless.

Nijjar, who had been designated a terrorist by Indian authorities, was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June of last year, adding further strain to the already tenuous relations between the two nations.

Also Read: MEA Jibes At Canada’s Acceptance ‘Having No Proof’ Linking India’s Involvement In Nijjar Killing

Filed under

g20 summit Narendra Modi To Justin Trudeau Nijjar's Death
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

SBI Report: India’s Imported Inflation Reaches 13-Month Peak At 2% In September

SBI Report: India’s Imported Inflation Reaches 13-Month Peak At 2% In September

Entertainment

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox