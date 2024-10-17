What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

Trudeau recounted that Modi's response was typical, with the Indian leader highlighting the presence of individuals in Canada who were vocal critics of the Indian government.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently recalled his discussion with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where he raised concerns about the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known Khalistani separatist in Vancouver.

Testifying before a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada’s democratic institutions, Trudeau mentioned that following the G20 Summit, he informed Modi that Canada had intelligence suggesting Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing.

Trudeau recounted that Modi’s response was typical, with the Indian leader highlighting the presence of individuals in Canada who were vocal critics of the Indian government. Modi reportedly expressed a desire for their arrest, to which Trudeau responded that Canada upholds freedom of speech, allowing criticism of governments, both foreign and domestic.

Nijjar’s death, which Trudeau has linked to Indian agents, has caused significant diplomatic friction between the two countries. Trudeau stated, “We launched investigations. The Indian response was to escalate the situation by ejecting Canadian diplomats and attacking the integrity of Canada.” He further alleged that Indian diplomats were involved in gathering intelligence on Canadian citizens critical of the Modi government, and passing this information to Indian officials and criminal groups such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Despite these serious accusations, Trudeau admitted that Canada had not provided concrete evidence to Indian authorities. “When India requested evidence, we informed them that much of what we had was intelligence rather than solid proof,” he explained, adding that his government’s intention had been to work collaboratively with India for accountability.

India has strongly refuted these claims. Official sources in New Delhi have denied any involvement in Nijjar’s murder and rejected Canada’s assertion of having shared evidence. In response to the escalating tensions, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its high commissioner from Canada. Indian authorities have consistently rejected allegations of covert operations targeting Canadian nationals, framing Ottawa’s stance as baseless.

Nijjar, who had been designated a terrorist by Indian authorities, was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June of last year, adding further strain to the already tenuous relations between the two nations.

