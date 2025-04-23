Home
What Did The Taliban Government In Afghanistan Say About The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

The Taliban's condemnation comes amid rising friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan, particularly regarding cross-border militancy and refugee issues.

What Did The Taliban Government In Afghanistan Say About The Horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Taliban Government In Afghanistan Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack


The Taliban has issued a strong condemnation of the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stated that such acts jeopardise regional peace and security.

Taliban’s Official Statement Expresses Condolences

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Taliban’s foreign ministry expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses our condolences to the bereaved families. Such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional stability and security,” the statement read.

Attack on Tourists in Baisaran Valley Leaves India in Shock

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists enjoying the scenic meadows of Baisaran valley, often dubbed ‘Mini Switzerland’. Visitors were seen eating at local stalls, taking pony rides, or picnicking with families when the violence erupted.

The Resistance Front (TRF), affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities have identified three of the suspected assailants as Pakistani nationals: Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha. Investigations are ongoing, and security has been heightened in the region.

Taliban-Pakistan Relations Strained Amid Security Tensions

The Taliban’s condemnation comes amid rising friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan, particularly regarding cross-border militancy and refugee issues.

On April 19, the two nations reached a tentative understanding to prevent the use of their territories for attacks against each other. This followed Pakistan’s intensified crackdown on undocumented Afghan refugees, reinforcing that only those with valid visas may stay.

Despite strained Indo-Afghan diplomatic ties since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan continues to view India as a significant regional and economic partner.

In January 2025, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai. The Afghan delegation emphasized that Afghan soil would not be used to threaten other nations and expressed a desire to strengthen ties with New Delhi.

India has not formally recognized the Taliban regime and continues to advocate for the establishment of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has consistently stressed that Afghanistan must not serve as a base for any form of terrorism.

Filed under

Latest world news Pahalgam Terror Attack Taliban Government

