Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?

Modi emphasized that when India and the U.S. collaborate, the synergy between MAGA and MIGA creates a ‘mega partnership for prosperity.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?

PM MODI TRUMP


During a joint briefing with U.S. President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India’s vision of ‘MIGA – Make India Great Again’, inspired by Trump’s famous ‘MAGA – Make America Great Again’ slogan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi emphasized that when India and the U.S. collaborate, the synergy between MAGA and MIGA creates a ‘mega partnership for prosperity.’

“The people of America are familiar with President Trump’s motto, ‘MAGA – Make America Great Again.’ Similarly, India is progressing rapidly with a focus on heritage and development toward its goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In American terms, this vision is ‘MIGA – Make India Great Again.’ When both nations work together, this partnership reaches new heights,” PM Modi stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India-US Set $500 Billion Trade Target by 2030

The two leaders announced a significant goal to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, more than doubling the current trade volume. Modi highlighted that both nations are advancing in joint development, joint production, and technology transfers.

“Our teams will soon finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement to strengthen economic cooperation,” he added.

Energy and Defense Cooperation to Expand

India and the U.S. are also focusing on deeper collaboration in the oil, gas, and nuclear energy sectors to boost India’s energy security. Modi mentioned that investments in energy infrastructure will increase, and discussions on small modular reactors in nuclear energy have progressed.

In the defense sector, Modi emphasized America’s crucial role in India’s defense preparedness and noted that the introduction of new technologies and equipment would further enhance India’s military capabilities.

Trade Agreement Talks in Final Stages

PM Modi confirmed that efforts are underway to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement in the near future, strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Modi also met with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and President Trump’s close aides. This high-level meeting came just hours after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on all countries, including India.

This visit underscores the growing partnership between India and the U.S., with both nations working toward stronger economic, energy, and defense ties.

ALSO READ: Panic Caught On Cam? Multiple Casualties Reported After Man Plows Car Into Innocent Crowd Including Children, Suspect Detained

Filed under

donald trump PM Modi Washington DC

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Our Journey Together’: Trump’s Thoughtful Gift To PM Modi

‘Our Journey Together’: Trump’s Thoughtful Gift To PM Modi

Panic Caught On Cam? Multiple Casualties Reported After Man Plows Car Into Innocent Crowd Including Children, Suspect Detained

Panic Caught On Cam? Multiple Casualties Reported After Man Plows Car Into Innocent Crowd Including...

‘PM Modi Is The Toughest Negotiator’: This Is What Donald Trump Believes

‘PM Modi Is The Toughest Negotiator’: This Is What Donald Trump Believes

Black Day Of India: 6th Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack, Remembering The Heroes Of India

Black Day Of India: 6th Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack, Remembering The Heroes Of India

Trump Announces AI And Trade Collaboration With India

Trump Announces AI And Trade Collaboration With India

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox