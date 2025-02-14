What Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?

Modi emphasized that when India and the U.S. collaborate, the synergy between MAGA and MIGA creates a ‘mega partnership for prosperity.’

During a joint briefing with U.S. President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India’s vision of ‘MIGA – Make India Great Again’, inspired by Trump’s famous ‘MAGA – Make America Great Again’ slogan.

“The people of America are familiar with President Trump’s motto, ‘MAGA – Make America Great Again.’ Similarly, India is progressing rapidly with a focus on heritage and development toward its goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In American terms, this vision is ‘MIGA – Make India Great Again.’ When both nations work together, this partnership reaches new heights,” PM Modi stated.

Make America Great Again (MAGA) + Make India Great Again (MIGA) = MEGA Partnership for Prosperity 🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lGBWa8fPRJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 13, 2025

India-US Set $500 Billion Trade Target by 2030

The two leaders announced a significant goal to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, more than doubling the current trade volume. Modi highlighted that both nations are advancing in joint development, joint production, and technology transfers.

“Our teams will soon finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement to strengthen economic cooperation,” he added.

Energy and Defense Cooperation to Expand

India and the U.S. are also focusing on deeper collaboration in the oil, gas, and nuclear energy sectors to boost India’s energy security. Modi mentioned that investments in energy infrastructure will increase, and discussions on small modular reactors in nuclear energy have progressed.

In the defense sector, Modi emphasized America’s crucial role in India’s defense preparedness and noted that the introduction of new technologies and equipment would further enhance India’s military capabilities.

Trade Agreement Talks in Final Stages

PM Modi confirmed that efforts are underway to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement in the near future, strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Modi also met with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and President Trump’s close aides. This high-level meeting came just hours after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on all countries, including India.

This visit underscores the growing partnership between India and the U.S., with both nations working toward stronger economic, energy, and defense ties.

