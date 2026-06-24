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Home > World News > What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside

What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside

According to the report, Vice President JD Vance floated the idea of utilizing non-European forces, specifically suggesting Indian military personnel, to oversee a ceasefire between Russia and Ukrain

What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops (IMAGE: X)
What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 14:08 IST

United States President Donald Trump turned down a proposal to deploy Indian troops as peacekeepers to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine. The chilling details are outlined in the book named “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump”, authored by The New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The book highlights a key discussion in the Oval Office shortly after President Trump was sworn in for his second term. According to the report, Vice President JD Vance floated the idea of utilizing non-European forces, specifically suggesting Indian military personnel, to oversee a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump Steps Down JD Vance’s Idea on Indian Forces

President Trump dismissed the idea of sending Indian troops to Ukraine. During a meeting with senior officials in the Oval Office, Trump laughed off the idea. According to the book, Trump stated, “The Indians won’t do that. They won’t pay for something like that,” continue his speech about his close personal friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

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The strategic disagreement emerged during a high-level meeting attended by President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, the special presidential envoy for Russia and Ukraine. During the session, Kellogg presented a proposal titled “An America First Plan: Trump’s Historic Peace Deal for Russia-Ukraine War,” and suggested sending British, French, and Dutch peacekeeping forces for potential ceasefire. JD Vance objected and argued that NATO would not be accepted by Russia. 

Prime Minister Modi’s Meeting With Trump 

In February 2025, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi held a meeting in Washington, DC. The book notes that the Prime Minister reiterated India’s core diplomatic details on global conflicts, stating, “…there is no solution for any conflict on the battlefield… this is not an era of war.”  The Indian government has never addressed or received a proposal regarding sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. Indian Forces have been among the largest contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations, serving in regions such as South Sudan, Somalia, and Lebanon.

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What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside
Tags: India Peacekeeper in Ukrainejd vancepresident donald trumpUkraine Russia War

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What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside
What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside
What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside
What Donald Trump Said On Indian Troops As Peacekeepers in Ukraine | Details Inside

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