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Home > World News > What Drove A Tibetan Man To Set Himself On Fire Outside UN HQ In Manhattan? Who Was He?

What Drove A Tibetan Man To Set Himself On Fire Outside UN HQ In Manhattan? Who Was He?

A 42-year-old Tibetan man, identified as Lobga Rangzen, died after setting himself on fire outside the UN headquarters in New York.

Tibetan Monk sets himself on fire in front of UN HQ in Manhattan
Tibetan Monk sets himself on fire in front of UN HQ in Manhattan

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 19:00 IST

A 42-year-old man carrying a Tibetan flag died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday evening in what authorities believe was an act of political protest. People from the Tibetan community identified him as Lobga Rangzen, who had reportedly been living in the United States for nearly two decades. The incident happened at around 7 pm near East 43rd Street and First Avenue in New York City. Rangzen, who worked as an Uber driver, had reached the spot carrying a Tibetan flag before setting himself ablaze. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but later died from his injuries.

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Who the Tibetan Man was and why he chose such an extreme protest

According to local news outlet amNewYork, fellow Uber driver Lobsang Paljor said he knew Rangzen through gatherings in the Tibetan community. Paljor said Rangzen “was enraged by the restrictions the Chinese government had placed on his countrymen.”

The New York Post reported that Rangzen was engulfed in flames as passing vehicles honked while witnesses watched in shock. Two first responders extinguished the fire with extinguishers about 15 seconds later. Police later cordoned off the area, where the Tibetan flag remained for nearly an hour as investigators examined the scene.

Why the Tibetan protest is linked to Tibet’s long-running movement

Officers at the scene were seen carrying documents, including a paper bearing the slogan “CHINA OUT OF TIBET”, a phrase closely associated with the Tibetan Independence Movement and the modern Free Tibet campaign.

According to historical records, more than 150 people have self-immolated in Tibet since March 2009 to protest what they describe as “Chinese occupation.” The wider movement seeks the restoration of sovereignty to the Tibet Autonomous Region and the return of authority to the Dalai Lama, the highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism.

How the Tibetan Man protest reflects a larger political movement

The Free Tibet campaign says, “Many of the protesters have shouted slogans while on fire, including calling for the Dalai Lama’s long life and his return to Tibet, for the Panchen Lama to be freed, and for human rights and freedom in Tibet.”

The organisation also states, “Severe punishments are handed out to those accused of assisting or encouraging the protesters or sharing information abroad.” The dispute dates back to 1951, when Tibet was integrated into China following the Seventeen Point Agreement, signed during the deployment of the People’s Liberation Army.

During the 1990s, the movement gained worldwide attention through the Tibetan Freedom Concerts in the United States, featuring artists including U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against the Machine. Before Chinese Communist Party control, Tibet functioned with de facto autonomy and maintained its own administrative system.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Did Iran Wait Four Months To Hold Ali Khamenei’s Funeral? Where Was His Body Kept?    

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What Drove A Tibetan Man To Set Himself On Fire Outside UN HQ In Manhattan? Who Was He?
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What Drove A Tibetan Man To Set Himself On Fire Outside UN HQ In Manhattan? Who Was He?
What Drove A Tibetan Man To Set Himself On Fire Outside UN HQ In Manhattan? Who Was He?
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