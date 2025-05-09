Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  • ‘What Exactly Are You Mourning?’: Daniel Pearl’s Father Questions Pakistani Army For Attending Terrorists’ Funeral After India’s Operation Sindoor

‘What Exactly Are You Mourning?’: Daniel Pearl’s Father Questions Pakistani Army For Attending Terrorists’ Funeral After India’s Operation Sindoor

More than 20 years after journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder in Pakistan, his name returns to headlines amid India’s Operation Sindoor airstrikes. His father, Judea Pearl, slammed Pakistan Army officials for attending the funeral of terrorists targeted in the operation.

'What Exactly Are You Mourning?': Daniel Pearl's Father Questions Pakistani Army For Attending Terrorists' Funeral After India's Operation Sindoor

Daniel Pearl’s father slams Pakistan Army for attending terrorists' funeral after India’s Operation Sindoor targets JeM, LeT camps.


More than two decades after the brutal murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, his name has resurfaced in international headlines — this time in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to a terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

“What Exactly Are You Mourning?”: Judea Pearl Questions Pakistani Army

Judea Pearl, father of slain journalist Daniel Pearl, issued a pointed response on social media following the funeral of three terrorists attended by Pakistan army personnel and members of the banned group Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD).

In a tweet, Judea Pearl asked, “I wish these dignitaries could tell us: What exactly are you mourning? What role models do you wish your children to revere? What have you learned from this man?”

Daniel Pearl’s father slams Pakistan Army for attending terrorists’ funeral after India’s Operation Sindoor targets JeM, LeT camps.

His comments came after Pakistan army officials, along with members of Hafiz Saeed’s banned outfit JuD and representatives from the civil bureaucracy, were present at the funeral prayers held in Muridke for three terrorists — Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid, and Mudassir.

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes on Terror Camps

The three men were killed during precise Indian military strikes conducted on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.

India’s strikes targeted key facilities associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the very groups long linked to Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder in 2002.

One of the nine targets hit by the Indian Air Force included a significant JeM facility in Bahawalpur — a known stronghold of the Masood Azhar-led terror group. JeM has been responsible for several major attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Abdul Rauf Azhar Killed in Strike

Among those reported killed in the Indian airstrikes was Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar and one of India’s most wanted terrorists. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed his death following the strike on the Bahawalpur facility.

Daniel Pearl’s Legacy

Daniel Pearl, a Jewish-American and the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and beheaded in Pakistan while investigating terror links. His death shocked the world and highlighted the deep entrenchment of terror networks in the region.

Daniel Pearl Judea Pearl Operation Sindoor

