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Home > World News > What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?

What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?

Investigators have uncovered disturbing evidence at a northern California animal sanctuary after discovering the remains of 117 dogs. Here's what authorities have found and what happens next.

Authorities found the remains of 117 dogs at a California animal sanctuary as an investigation into alleged animal cruelty. (Image: Unsplash)
Authorities found the remains of 117 dogs at a California animal sanctuary as an investigation into alleged animal cruelty. (Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 15:04 IST

A major investigation is in process as authorities discovered the remains of 117 dogs buried on the grounds of a self-described no-kill animal shelter in northern California.
 
The discovery was made at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna, where investigators excavated several areas believed to contain mass graves. The officials also found around 600 dog collars that raised serious concerns about what actually happened at the facility. 
 
Many of the recovered dogs were found in different stages of decomposition. Initial examinations revealed that a large number had died from gunshot wounds.
 

Evidence Points to a Larger Investigation

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation in April after receiving credible reports alleging felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy linked to the sanctuary.
 
Local reports indicate the investigation began after a neighbour entered the property without permission and uncovered what appeared to be buried dogs, prompting authorities to take action.
 
According to investigators, the rescue had taken in roughly 900 animals since the beginning of 2025. However, records showed only 116 adoptions during the same period, leaving more than 700 animals unaccounted for.
 

Gunshot Wounds and Microchip Analysis

As investigators expanded their search across the 50-acre property, they uncovered additional evidence, including 21 dog skulls, hundreds of bones, and six loose microchips near the burial sites.
 
Seventy recovered dog remains were X-rayed, with bullet fragments detected in many of them. Officials believe gunshot wounds were the cause of death in numerous cases.
 
Investigators also identified a barn on the property where they suspect many of the dogs may have been killed.
 
Most of the recovered dogs had microchips. Authorities are now analysing the chip data to identify the animals and determine how they ended up at the sanctuary.
 

Shelter Owner Denies Allegations

Shannon Miranda, the owner and operator of the rescue, has denied claims that the sanctuary failed to operate as a no-kill facility.
 
In a public statement released before the latest discoveries, Miranda argued that media reports and online discussions had presented an incomplete picture of the rescue’s operations. He maintained that the organisation only euthanised animals in exceptional circumstances, such as when a dog was terminally ill or posed a serious safety risk. At this stage, no criminal charges have been filed.
 

Investigation Continues

According to the Sheriff’s office, the investigation remains complex as there’s a log of evidence that needs to be processed. The authorities have asked the public to stay patient as the forensic examinations and microchip identification continue.
 
The officials have also stated that if the investigation found any sufficient evidence of animal cruelty, fraud or any other criminal offence, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors to show whether charges should be filed. 
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What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?
Tags: California animal shelter investigationCalifornia rescue sheltermissing dogsno-kill animal shelter

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What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?
What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?
What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?
What Happened at California’s ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter Where 117 Dead Dogs Were Found?

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