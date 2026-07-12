What Happened at Toronto’s Street Festival? Two Dead, Several Injured in Mass Shooting

A mass shooting took place in Toronto’s annual Salsa on St Clair street festival, which has resulted in two people’s deaths and six injuries. As per reports, the shooting took place near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue. Police have started their action, and the search operation is still going on to detain the suspect or suspects. When the incident happened, the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival was going on. In the shooting, six people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto Mass Shooting Suspect on the Run

Initially, Toronto police issued an active shooter alert and urged all residents to avoid the area. After the scene was secured by the police, the warning was subsequently lifted. Authorities, however, stated that no one had been taken into custody and that the culprit was still at large. Investigators are still working to find and identify the shooters

According to the Toronto Police, officers have responded to gunfire at around 8.12 local time. In its post on X, Toronto police wrote, “Six people were located with gunshot wounds. Two people have been pronounced dead. Police remain on the scene. Suspect(s) are still outstanding. More information to follow.”

The police have not shared any victims’ identities or any other details such as the condition of injured people, motive behind the shooting, etc.

Toronto Mass Shooting: Heavy Police Presence

While investigators examined the crime scene and looked for the culprit or suspects, there was still a significant police presence in the vicinity.

The shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival “devastated” Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others,” Ford wrote in a post on social media. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected.”

The festival is a Latino-themed celebration with live Latin music, dancing performances, food, and cultural events, according to the AP. The event was in its 22nd year this year. The shooting is all the more surprising because the festival, which takes place along a busy midtown Toronto road dotted with stores and restaurants, usually draws thousands of people.

One of the safest big cities in North America is Toronto, the capital of Canada. Fatal gunshots are rather uncommon, especially when there are several victims in public.

Toronto Mass Shooting: Similar Shooting Incidents in the Past

A similar incident took place in Montreal late last month, leaving two people (including a police officer) to lose their lives in a shooting by an assailant who was later shot dead by law enforcement.

In February this year, a school shooting incident killed eight people in the small western mining town, including the shooter’s mother and half-brother, injuring 27 before she took her own life.