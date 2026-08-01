What Happened To 60,000 Migrants Who Crossed Into Spanish Territory?

Around 60,000 migrants who entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta by land and sea have returned voluntarily to Morocco. The massive migration influx has ignited widespread fears across the European Union, with the official death toll rising to at least 67. Reports suggest the number of casualties could be even higher on the Moroccan side of the border.

Open Borders and European Backlash

The sudden surge into Spanish territory occurred in the wake of policy changes across 29 Schengen-area nations that abolished internal border controls. According to reports, around 1,800 people swam around sea breakwaters to enter Ceuta from Morocco. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned the chaos, declaring that the scenes from Ceuta were “unacceptable”. In response to the crisis, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced that France would tighten its borders with Spain. Following the French decision, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni threatened to temporarily suspend Italy’s open-border Schengen agreement with Spain after witnessing the uncontrolled border breach.

Swimming Lessons and Digital Maps: How the Crossing Was Planned

Reports reveal that many migrants had taken swimming lessons specifically to make the perilous journey to Spain. While the sea route to Ceuta covers a distance of only a few hundred meters in some areas, strong sea currents and overcrowding forced many swimmers further out into open water.

Before making the trip, individuals shared real-time information in multiple languages regarding sea conditions on social media platforms. Some even circulated Google Maps coordinates detailing the precise beach locations to land safely in Ceuta. Social media platforms also saw listings for wetsuits and flippers posted for sale prior to the crossing.

Spanish PM Blames Human Traffickers

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez placed the blame on human trafficking networks for driving the crisis. Describing the mass influx into Spanish territory, PM Sánchez stated that human smugglers exploited a self-serving interpretation of a recent Supreme Court ruling. According to the government, traffickers deceived young migrants into believing that the legal decision allowed them to bypass formal border checks and seek entry through Ceuta unhindered.

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