Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Happened To Pope Francis? Catholic Church Head Sparks Health Concerns With Black Bruise On Chin And Swollen Neck

Pope Francis, 86, has raised fresh concerns about his health after appearing with a prominent bruise on his chin and a visibly swollen neck. This appearance follows months of speculation about his well-being due to the cancellation of multiple events. Despite these issues, the pontiff presided over a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, […]

What Happened To Pope Francis? Catholic Church Head Sparks Health Concerns With Black Bruise On Chin And Swollen Neck

Pope Francis, 86, has raised fresh concerns about his health after appearing with a prominent bruise on his chin and a visibly swollen neck. This appearance follows months of speculation about his well-being due to the cancellation of multiple events.

Despite these issues, the pontiff presided over a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, where 21 new cardinals were installed.

Vatican Explains Pope’s Injury

The Vatican attributed the bruising to a minor accident, stating that Pope Francis had hit his chin on a bedside table after a fall the previous morning. Despite the visible injury and signs of fatigue, the pope conducted the ceremony without apparent difficulty.

Pope Francis’ Ongoing Health Challenges

Pope Francis has faced several health challenges over the years. He has been using a wheelchair due to knee and back issues and underwent a three-hour surgery in June to repair an abdominal hernia. Earlier in his life, he had one lung removed at age 21 due to pleurisy, and he was hospitalized earlier this year for breathing difficulties.

The ceremony to install new cardinals was notable as the largest of Pope Francis’ 11-year tenure. Cardinals, the highest-ranking officials in the Catholic Church after the pope, play a crucial role in electing the next leader of the Church.

With Francis having appointed around 80% of the cardinals who will choose his successor, it is likely that the next pope will share a similar progressive outlook.

This recent event underscores Pope Francis’ enduring influence on the Church’s future, despite ongoing concerns about his health. His appointments ensure that his vision for the Catholic Church will likely continue through his successor.

ALSO READ: Was It Cigarettes Or An Electric Malfunction That Led To Notre-Dame Fire In 2019?

Filed under

Latest world news Pope Francis Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox