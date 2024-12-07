What Happened To Pope Francis? Catholic Church Head Sparks Health Concerns With Black Bruise On Chin And Swollen Neck

Pope Francis, 86, has raised fresh concerns about his health after appearing with a prominent bruise on his chin and a visibly swollen neck. This appearance follows months of speculation about his well-being due to the cancellation of multiple events. Despite these issues, the pontiff presided over a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, […]

Despite these issues, the pontiff presided over a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, where 21 new cardinals were installed.

Vatican Explains Pope’s Injury

The Vatican attributed the bruising to a minor accident, stating that Pope Francis had hit his chin on a bedside table after a fall the previous morning. Despite the visible injury and signs of fatigue, the pope conducted the ceremony without apparent difficulty.

Pope Francis’ Ongoing Health Challenges

Pope Francis has faced several health challenges over the years. He has been using a wheelchair due to knee and back issues and underwent a three-hour surgery in June to repair an abdominal hernia. Earlier in his life, he had one lung removed at age 21 due to pleurisy, and he was hospitalized earlier this year for breathing difficulties.

The ceremony to install new cardinals was notable as the largest of Pope Francis’ 11-year tenure. Cardinals, the highest-ranking officials in the Catholic Church after the pope, play a crucial role in electing the next leader of the Church.

With Francis having appointed around 80% of the cardinals who will choose his successor, it is likely that the next pope will share a similar progressive outlook.

This recent event underscores Pope Francis’ enduring influence on the Church’s future, despite ongoing concerns about his health. His appointments ensure that his vision for the Catholic Church will likely continue through his successor.