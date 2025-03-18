Home
What Happens Next As NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Return Home After Nine-month’s In Space

After spending over nine months in space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth. Their journey back aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon marks the end of an extended mission filled with unexpected challenges.

What Happens Next As NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Return Home After Nine-month’s In Space

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 9 months in space, landing safely aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.


NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth after an extended stay of more than nine months in space. Following their scheduled splashdown off the coast of Florida aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at approximately 5:57 p.m. ET on Tuesday, NASA teams at the Johnson Space Center in Houston will focus on their recovery and reacclimation.

Medical Assessments and Recovery Process

Upon retrieval from the water, the astronauts will immediately undergo medical evaluations aboard the rescue ship. Their health will continue to be monitored closely in the coming days and weeks as they readjust to Earth’s gravity.

CNN’s senior national correspondent Ed Lavandera reported that Williams and Wilmore would be transported to NASA’s Houston facilities later today for further medical assessments.

“We’re told that they will go through days, if not weeks, of spending time in a pool to regain strength, to go through all of those procedures to help those astronauts get re-acclimated here, especially after being in space for almost nine months,” Lavandera said from Houston, Texas.

The Extended Mission and Safe Return of Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore

Williams and Wilmore originally launched into space last June as part of a test flight aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. However, due to safety concerns, NASA officials determined it was too risky for them to return on the same vehicle, leading to their extended stay in orbit.

Instead, the astronauts are returning aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as part of the Crew-9 mission—a routine International Space Station (ISS) staff rotation. They are joined by fellow Crew-9 members, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

The departure of Crew-9 was made possible by the arrival of Crew-10 at the ISS on Sunday. The four new astronauts have now taken over operations at the space station, ensuring a seamless transition in duties.

Filed under

Crew-9 NASA SpaceX Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

