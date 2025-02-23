What Happens When A Pope Dies? Traditions, Rituals, And The Selection Of A Successor

Pope Francis has expressed his desire to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, making him the first pope in a century to choose a resting place outside the Vatican.

As Pope Francis, 88, fights life-threatening pneumonia, health concerns have led to questions about the centuries-old traditions surrounding the death of a pope. Although modern medicine now takes center stage in verifying a pope’s death, the Vatican adheres to a strict protocol honed over the centuries. From the destruction of the pope’s signet ring to the election of his replacement, here’s what occurs when a pontiff dies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Verifying the Pope’s Death

Traditionally, historically, the Camerlengo, a high-ranking Vatican official, verifies the pope’s death. This official, who is now Cardinal Kevin Farrell, would normally go to the deceased pope, shout his name three times, and then pronounce him dead if he does not respond. While this ceremony is more symbolic today, doctors formally verify the death by medical examination.

Among the first posthumous acts is the burning of the pope’s Fisherman’s Ring, or signet ring, used as the seal on official papal documents. This prevents any more documents from being issued in the name of the deceased pope. The papal apartments within the Apostolic Palace are also closed off until a new pope is chosen.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Mourning Period: Nine Days of Rituals

After the death of the pope, a nine-day mourning period, referred to as Novendiale, takes place. The Vatican and Italy usually announce a national mourning period.

Throughout this period, the pope’s body is prepared for viewing by the public. Popes in the past were traditionally embalmed, and some had their organs taken out and preserved as sacred relics. In recent times, however, these practices have reduced in frequency.

The late pontiff is draped in full papal regalia and placed on St. Peter’s Basilica, where mourners numbering in the thousands—that include world leaders and Catholic clergy—visit to pay their condolences.

Where Is the Pope Buried?

Most popes are laid to rest in the Vatican Grottoes, beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, alongside their predecessors. However, Pope Francis has expressed his wish to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome—making him the first pope in a century to be interred outside the Vatican.

Traditionally, a pope’s body is placed inside three nested coffins:

A cypress coffin, symbolizing humility, A lead coffin, encasing the body and holding a scroll (rogito) that is a brief account of the pope’s life and reign, An elm or oak coffin, which is the final outer shell.

But Pope Francis streamlined papal funerals in 2024, holding just one wooden coffin.

Electing a New Pope

15 to 20 days following the pope’s funeral, the College of Cardinals—a body of high-ranking Catholic officials—meet in the Sistine Chapel and vote for a new pope.

The voting, or conclave, has strict traditions:

Only the cardinals below the age of 80 get to vote.

The cardinals swear a secret oath and are sealed into the Sistine Chapel until the election of a new pope.

Voting is by secret ballot. A two-thirds majority is needed to elect the new pope.

If no candidate has the votes needed, the ballots are burned with a chemical that emits black smoke, which informs the world that no choice has been made.

When a new pope has been elected, the ballots are burned with another chemical, which emits white smoke, indicating a successful election.

Who Is the Next Pope?

There are no official contenders, and cardinals do not campaign for the position. But Vatican analysts tend to name “papabile,” or cardinals who are considered probable successors. The election can be a matter of hours or weeks—one conclave in the 13th century took almost three years!

The New Pope: “Habemus Papam” Announcement

When elected, the new pope selects a papal name, usually after a saint or predecessor. A cardinal then comes out onto the St. Peter’s Basilica balcony and declares: “Habemus Papam” (We have a pope).

The new pope also addresses the public for the first time and blesses them. This is the start of his papacy, where he will establish the teachings of the Catholic Church and be a spiritual leader to the world.

The passing of a pope is a serious and highly symbolic occasion, followed by centuries-old rituals. Should Pope Francis die, his funeral and the process of choosing his successor will be viewed by millions across the globe. His successor will take charge of 1.3 billion Catholics, with immense power over world religious, political, and humanitarian issues.

ALSO READ: Pope’s Health Update: Head Of The Catholic Church Facing A Complex Lung Infection, Vatican Says Still Critical