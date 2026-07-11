What Instructions Donald Trump Has Left For US Administration If Iran Kills Him?

In the latest update in the US-Iran war, Israeli intelligence has warned the United States that Iran is planning to plot the assassination of US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported. However, after some hours, President Trump has publicly stated that he is Tehran’s ‘number one’ target.

As the news of his assassination attempt is in the public domain, Trump claimed that he has instructed his administration to launch an unprecedented military response if Tehran succeeds in assassinating him. He also stated that the country will be bombed like never before.

What Instructions Trump Has Left For Administration If Iran Kills Him?

The President of the United States has left instructions to his administration to conduct a huge military action against Iran, in case Tehran succeeds in assassinating him. While talking to the New York Post, the country would be bombed at a level they have never seen before.

However, during his interview, Trump denied any involvement of Israeli intelligence and stated that he has been on their list for a long time. He emphasised the fact that he has left instructions to his administration that if anything happens, bombard them like never before.

Is Israeli Intelligence Warning the US?

During the interview with the New York Post, Trump stated that Israel came up with nothing, and he mentioned he has been Iran’s number one target on the kill list for a long time. This is why Trump has issued a warning to Iran, as there were reports of his assassination. Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Iran’s Mashhad early Friday morning after 131 days of his killing in the joint strike by the US and Israel.

Trump has also agreed to continue talks after Iran’s request; however, he also reiterated that the ceasefire between the two sides is considered to be over.

While sharing the information on Truth Social, the US President wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks.” We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

US-Iran War: Tehran Seeks Revenge Since 2020

Since Trump approved the US drone operation that killed senior Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad in 2020, Iran has publicly demanded retribution against Trump, according to the New York Post.

Trump was the subject of several suspected Iranian-affiliated assassination plots in recent years, according to US authorities. In July 2024, the President was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler.