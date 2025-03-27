What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad Yunus?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes to Bangladesh on its National Day through a letter addressed to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. In the message, Modi emphasized the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, underscoring the importance of mutual sensitivity and shared history, particularly referring to the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

A Testament to Bilateral Ties

This correspondence comes just a week before the two leaders are set to meet for the first time at the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand. Yunus assumed office last year following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after a violent protest. Hasina, a long-standing ally of India, is currently in New Delhi, seeking refuge. Her presence in India has sparked tensions with the Bangladeshi authorities, who have expressed their intent to prosecute her.

In his letter, Modi underscored that Bangladesh’s National Day serves as a reminder of the nations’ intertwined past and sacrifices, which have laid the foundation for their partnership.

“The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our people,” he wrote.

The Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 was a defining moment in South Asia, shaping the region’s geopolitics. The war led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation, with India playing a crucial role in supporting the liberation movement.

The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

The Bangladesh Liberation War was a watershed event in South Asian history, resulting in the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The conflict was rooted in economic, political, and cultural disparities between East and West Pakistan. Tensions escalated after the Pakistani government refused to recognize the victory of East Pakistan’s Awami League in the 1970 general elections.

What followed was a brutal crackdown on civilians in East Pakistan, prompting a massive refugee crisis that saw millions fleeing to India. In response, India extended its support to the Mukti Bahini (Bangladeshi liberation fighters) and eventually launched a military intervention, which led to Pakistan’s defeat on December 16, 1971.

Historical Background of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

The conflict’s origins trace back to 1947 when British India was partitioned into two separate states: India and Pakistan. Pakistan itself was divided into two geographically distant regions—West Pakistan (modern-day Pakistan) and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Despite being part of the same country, East Pakistan faced systemic economic neglect and political marginalization at the hands of the West Pakistani leadership.

Adding to the grievances was the language controversy, where West Pakistan attempted to impose Urdu as the national language, disregarding Bengali, which was spoken by the majority in East Pakistan. Over the decades, economic disparities widened, and frustrations grew, culminating in the decisive events of 1971.

India’s Role in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

India, under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Recognizing the humanitarian crisis and the strategic necessity of supporting the liberation movement, India took several key steps:

Shelter and Training: India provided refuge to millions of Bangladeshi civilians displaced by the war and trained Mukti Bahini fighters to resist Pakistani forces.

Military Support: Indian forces—across the Army, Air Force, and Navy—launched a full-scale military operation against Pakistan, conducting strategic attacks from Indian states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.

Coordination with Mukti Bahini: India worked closely with the Mukti Bahini in a coordinated military effort, leading to a decisive three-pronged offensive on Dhaka.

Victory and the Birth of Bangladesh

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan’s Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi formally surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini in Dhaka. The signing of the Instrument of Surrender marked the official end of the war and the birth of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation.

