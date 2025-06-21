Live Tv
Home > World > What Is A Cluster Bomb, The Controversial Weapon Iran Allegedly Used Against Israel?

What Is A Cluster Bomb, The Controversial Weapon Iran Allegedly Used Against Israel?

Iran’s June 19 missile attack on Israel involved a cluster bomb warhead, the IDF has alleged, marking a first in the current conflict. The claim has sparked global concern over the use of these controversial weapons known for endangering civilians long after detonation.

Last Updated: June 21, 2025 06:32:04 IST

Iran used a cluster bomb warhead in a missile fired by Iran during its June 19 attack on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alleged.

The IDF claim has raised international concern over the use of weapons widely criticized for endangering civilians.

This is the first reported use of cluster munitions in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The Israeli allegation has taken security aback while reigniting the debate over these controversial weapons.

Cluster bombs are notorious for leaving behind unexploded submunitions that can pose threats for years.

What is a Cluster Bomb?

A cluster bomb releases multiple smaller explosives, known as submunitions, over a wide area, unlike standard warheads that explode on a single impact. These submunitions are dispersed mid-air, often kilometers above the ground, and fall freely without guidance.

The IDF has alleged that the missile’s warhead detonated at an altitude of 7 kilometres, releasing approximately 20 submunitions across an eight-kilometre area in central Israel.

“These submunitions are not guided and do not manoeuvre,” the IDF said. “They are intended to explode upon ground impact, but many fail to detonate and remain dangerous.”

Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Lives

The aftermath of such attacks often leaves behind unexploded devices that continue to threaten civilian populations long after combat has ended.

“They are egregious weapons with their wide-area destruction, especially if used in a civilian populated area,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association. “And [they] could add to the unexploded ordnance left over from conflicts.”

According to The Times of Israel, one submunition struck a home in Azor, a town in central Israel. No injuries have been reported so far, but the Israeli authorities have warned residents to stay vigilant.

“Do not touch any fallen objects or suspicious objects,” the Israeli Home Front Command cautioned in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Immediately call 100.”

Can Countries Use Cluster Bombs? Legal Status Explained

Cluster munitions are not universally banned. despite being considered a civilian threat. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits their use, stockpiling, production, and transfer. However, several major military powers, including Iran, Israel, the United States, and Russia, have not signed the treaty.

In 2023, the US supplied cluster bombs to Ukraine, prompting mutual accusations between Kyiv and Moscow of using them in combat.

Tags: cluster bombiranisraelnuclear bomb
