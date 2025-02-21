What Is A Copycat Crime? Pro-Nazi Teen Takes Inspiration From Columbine Attack, Plans Mass Shooting at Edinburgh School

A teenager obsessed with murder planned to carry out a mass shooting at his school in Edinburgh, a court has heard. The 17-year-old was said to have idolized the Columbine High School attackers—two American teenagers who killed 12 students and a teacher in 1999.

Police Investigation Started After Social Media Photo

The major police investigation into the teenager began in 2023 after a photo of him in combat gear carrying an imitation gun surfaced on social media. The image, which was taken at school, alarmed both students and parents, leading to immediate police involvement.

Authorities soon discovered that the teenager held racist and pro-Nazi views. As a result, he had already been referred to a UK-wide counterterrorism program aimed at preventing individuals from engaging in terrorist activities.

Teenager Faces Terrorism Charges in Court

The 17-year-old appeared in Glasgow’s High Court, where he pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace and a charge under the Terrorism Act. His bail was revoked by the judge, Lord Arthurson, and he will remain in custody until sentencing next month.

His lawyer, Shelagh McCall KC, told the court that the teenager is a vulnerable young person with mental health struggles. She also noted, “He is a transgender person—that would need to be taken into account.”

Copycat Attack Similar To Columbine Attack

During the court hearing, Prosecutor Greg Farrell provided chilling details about the boy’s behavior. On June 20, 2023, he arrived at school wearing cargo trousers, a military vest, and a helmet. He was later seen carrying an imitation firearm while still dressed in the gear.

A photo of him in this outfit was later shared on social media, causing widespread panic. Farrell said, “The image provoked a considerable degree of fear and alarm among pupils and parents. Police were advised by a parent who saw the image.”

Further investigation into the teenager’s social media accounts revealed a TikTok video of him dressed in black combat clothing and a skeleton mask, with commentary referencing school shootings.

Obsession with Columbine and Other School Shootings

The teenager’s classmates revealed that he had displayed disturbing behavior for a long time. Many students said he spoke “excitedly and with enthusiasm” about the Columbine massacre and other school shootings.

One girl even said that he “idolized school shooters in America” and tried to dress like them. According to Farrell, the suspect wore the same black trousers, trench coat, cap worn backward, and circular glasses as one of the Columbine attackers.

The court heard that in November 2022, he had told a classmate exactly how he planned to attack his school:

He would start on the second floor and “clear it out” using guns.

He would then move downstairs, continuing to shoot until police arrived.

Once police arrived, he would turn the gun on himself.

The boy referred to his planned attack as “Doomsday”, and even expressed a desire to change his name in honor of one of the Columbine shooters.

Another classmate told police that he talked about placing bombs in every second classroom and shooting people as they tried to escape. When asked why he wanted to do this, he said he was being bullied and was fed up.

Police Found Disturbing Evidence

On July 9, 2023, police stopped the teenager under the Terrorism Act as he returned from holiday with his family. Authorities seized his electronic devices and found:

65 videos of the Columbine massacre, edited with music that “glamorized” the attack.

Documents about homemade guns and poisons.

A journal with disturbing writings about his violent plans.

A video filmed inside his school, where he mimicked the actions of the Columbine shooters.

The teenager is expected to be sent to a secure unit for young offenders, described as a “place of safety” until his sentencing.

The Impact of Copycat Crimes

Experts warn that copycat crimes—where people commit crimes inspired by past violent incidents—are a growing problem. Studies suggest that intense media coverage of violent crimes can lead to imitation, especially among young people who feel isolated or vulnerable.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, while schools across the UK are reinforcing safety measures to prevent such threats in the future.