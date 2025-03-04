What is a Haboob? Intense Dust Storm Turns Skies Orange In Texas DFW Area

A rare and powerful dust storm, known as a haboob, swept across Texas on Tuesday, turning skies orange and disrupting travel across the region. The storm coincided with a confirmed tornado, leaving behind damage and reducing visibility for miles.

A haboob — a term derived from the Arabic word habb, meaning “to blow” — was originally used to describe intense wind or sandstorms in central and northern Sudan. According to the American Meteorological Society (AMS), Sudan experiences around 24 haboobs annually. Today, the term is commonly used to refer to any powerful, wind-driven sandstorm or dust storm that can lift sand or dust thousands of feet into the air, forming a striking “wall of dust.”

Haboobs occur when air is forced downward and pushed forward by a traveling thunderstorm cell, dragging dust and debris along with it, as explained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Global and U.S. Occurrences

Haboobs are most commonly observed in arid regions across the globe, including the Middle East, Arabian Peninsula, Sahara Desert, and central Australia. In the United States, they are typically seen in the Southwest, spanning from the Sonoran Desert of northwest Mexico and Arizona to the western portions of the Great Plains, according to the AMS.

Texas Dust Storm and Tornado Confirmed

On Tuesday, the skies over Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and nearby areas turned an eerie orange as a powerful dust storm swept through the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area. Though it was only on the ground for approximately one minute, the tornado caused damage to the Union Valley volunteer fire station and snapped numerous trees in Pontotoc County near Stonewall.

“These high winds are kicking up LOTS of dust and reducing visibilities in the area,” the NWS posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Expect blowing dust through the rest of today with visibilities dropping as low as a couple of miles in some places.”

Dangers of Hab00b

While dust storms and haboobs are more common in the Southwest — particularly in Arizona and New Mexico — the NWS warns that they can occur anywhere in the country. Blowing dust can significantly impact travel, often striking with little warning. Dust storms can stretch several miles long and rise several thousand feet high, drastically reducing visibility and increasing the risk of vehicle pileups on roadways.

How to Stay Safe During Haboob

The NWS advises drivers to take the following precautions if caught in dense dust:

Pull off the road as far as possible.

Turn off vehicle lights.

Set the parking brake.

Wait until the storm passes before resuming travel.

By staying informed and prepared, motorists can reduce the risks associated with these powerful natural phenomena.

