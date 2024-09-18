What Is A Pager And Why Outdated Pagers Are Used By Hezbollah? A Closer Look At The Lebanon Explosions

This pager explosions highlight the vulnerabilities faced by groups like Hezbollah in their quest for secure communication. While pagers were once a reliable means of messaging, their current usage raises questions about safety and the lengths to which adversaries will go in modern conflict. (Read more below)

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group, is grappling with a shocking crisis after a series of explosions linked to their communication devices, specifically pagers. On a fateful afternoon, these devices began to explode, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuring over 2,800 others. The group has accused Israel of tampering with their pagers, alleging that the explosions were the result of a coordinated attack.

What Happened?

The explosions occurred around 3:30 PM local time and were reported to have been captured on various CCTV cameras across Lebanon. Hezbollah’s statement suggests that Israeli intelligence agencies may have rigged the pagers with explosives. Despite the serious allegations, Israel has yet to respond officially.

The blasts sent shockwaves through the community, leading to widespread condemnation and speculation about the continued use of pagers, an older communication technology.

What is a Pager?

Pagers, also known as beepers, are small, battery-operated devices designed to alert users through sounds or vibrations. First patented in 1949, these devices became popular in the 1980s and 1990s but saw a sharp decline with the rise of mobile phones.

Types of Pagers

There are two main types of pagers:

One-way pagers: These can only receive messages.

Two-way pagers: These can both send and receive messages.



These can both send and receive messages.

Despite their decline, pagers are still used in specific fields such as healthcare and emergency services due to their reliability and effectiveness in situations where cellular networks may fail.

Why Are Pagers Still in Use?

Hezbollah continues to use pagers primarily for their low traceability compared to modern cell phones. These devices leave a minimal electronic footprint, making them less vulnerable to hacking or surveillance. Their ability to function in areas with poor mobile coverage is another significant advantage.

In high-stakes environments, such as those faced by Hezbollah, the need for secure and reliable communication is critical. Pagers allow for essential messaging without requiring internet or cellular networks, which can be unreliable during crises.

The Technical Side of Pagers

Pagers operate using dedicated radio frequencies, allowing for reliable communication by sending and receiving messages. One of their significant advantages is their longer battery life, which can last several days on a single charge—an essential feature for professionals working in emergency situations.

However, safety concerns regarding lithium batteries used in pagers should not be overlooked. These batteries can pose risks if overheated, potentially leading to smoking, melting, or even catching fire. Lithium batteries, commonly found in various consumer products like cell phones, laptops, and electric cars, can ignite at temperatures reaching up to 590°C (1,100°F).

The Cause of the Explosions





Hezbollah officials have hinted that the explosions were a deliberate “security operation” targeting their communication devices. Initial investigations suggest that the lithium batteries commonly used in pagers could have been a factor, as they can overheat and potentially ignite. However, reports have confirmed that the pagers used by Hezbollah had been modified, containing hidden explosives implanted by Israeli intelligence.

The batch of pagers, intended for Hezbollah’s use, was reportedly intercepted by Israeli agencies, which allowed for the attachment of explosives that could be triggered remotely.

This pager explosions highlight the vulnerabilities faced by groups like Hezbollah in their quest for secure communication. While pagers were once a reliable means of messaging, their current usage raises questions about safety and the lengths to which adversaries will go in modern conflict. As this situation unfolds, the implications for both Hezbollah and regional security remain significant.

ALSO READ: Nine Dead, Over 2,800 Injured In Synchronised Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon