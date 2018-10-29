What is ADS-B data: Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is a state-of-the-art surveillance technology in which electronic equipment onboard an aircraft automatically broadcasts the precise location of the aircraft via a digital data link to air traffic control ground stations. The technology, which is automatic and requires no pilot or external input, helps an aircraft determine its position via satellite navigation enabling it to be tracked at the ground stations.

Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial aircraft flight information on a map, said on Monday that they are downloading and processing granular Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data that was transmitted by Lion Air Flight JT610. Preliminary data shows an increase in speed and decrease in altitude of Flight JT610 at last transmission, the flight monitor said. Currently, the ADS-B data is the only source that can tell us about the exact location of the Indonesian Lion Air passenger plane that crashed into sea on Monday shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

Flightradar24 also mentioned on its Twitter handle that the ill-fated flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August of this year. It was powered by two CFM LEAP-1B engines. Lion Air flies to more than 36 destinations.

What is ADS-B data?

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is a state-of-the-art surveillance technology in which electronic equipment onboard an aircraft automatically broadcasts the precise location of the aircraft via a digital data link to air traffic control ground stations. The technology, which is automatic and requires no pilot or external input, helps an aircraft determine its position via satellite navigation enabling it to be tracked at the ground stations. Real-time ADS-B is used now for air traffic control. ADS-B consists of two different services, ADS-B Out and ADS-B In, as the primary surveillance method for controlling aircraft worldwide. The technology includes flight tracks, origins and destinations, flight numbers, aircraft types, positions, altitudes, headings and speeds. It also improves safety and efficiency in the air and on runways and reduces costs.

