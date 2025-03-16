Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • What Is Alien Enemies Act And Why Is It Controversial? Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Deportations

What Is Alien Enemies Act And Why Is It Controversial? Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Deportations

Originally enacted in the late 1700s, the Alien Enemies Act has rarely been invoked in modern history. The last significant use occurred during World War II when it contributed to the internment of Japanese immigrants.

What Is Alien Enemies Act And Why Is It Controversial? Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Deportations

Donald Trump


A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens under President Donald Trump’s recent proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

Judge Issues Immediate Halt on Deportations

Within two hours of Trump’s announcement to use the 18th-century law to deport suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg intervened. The order prohibits the administration from proceeding with deportations for at least 14 days.

Boasberg directed federal authorities to halt any deportation flights already in progress and ensure their return to the U.S. if they carried individuals affected by the order.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) initially declined to disclose whether deportations were ongoing, citing national security concerns. However, during the hearing, DOJ lawyers admitted that two flights—one to El Salvador and another to Honduras—had already departed.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claimed that the Trump administration was actively deporting hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to prisons in El Salvador. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt emphasized the severe consequences of these deportations, arguing that many individuals faced persecution or imprisonment upon return.

Judge Boasberg expressed concerns that Venezuelan migrants were not only being deported but also sent to prisons rather than their home country. He stated that the administration’s actions could lead to significant harm for those affected.

Trump Administration Cites Presidential Authority

The Trump administration defended its actions, arguing that the president’s Article II powers grant authority to remove individuals posing a “significant threat” to national security. DOJ lawyers contended that blocking the deportations undermines Trump’s executive authority.

The ACLU, representing five plaintiffs, argued that the AEA was being misused, as it applies only during wartime or in cases of invasion by a foreign government. The organization pointed out that Tren de Aragua is a gang, not a nation, and that deporting individuals under this law is legally questionable.

“The Trump administration’s attempt to use wartime authority for immigration enforcement is both unprecedented and unlawful,” said Gelernt.

The DOJ has requested an administrative stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing that Boasberg’s ruling sets a precedent for judicial intervention in immigration enforcement nationwide.

What Is Alien Enemies Act?

The Alien Enemies Act is a U.S. federal law that grants the President authority to detain, restrict, or deport noncitizens from a foreign nation with which the United States is at war or experiencing an invasion. It is part of the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 and remains in effect today.

Key Features of the Alien Enemies Act:

Applies During War or Invasion: The law can only be invoked if the U.S. is officially at war with or facing an invasion by a foreign nation.

Targets Noncitizens of Enemy Nations: It allows the U.S. government to arrest, detain, or deport individuals from the hostile nation who are not naturalized citizens.

Presidential Authority: The President has the power to enforce the act without prior approval from Congress or the courts.

Historical Use:
During World War I and II, the U.S. government used the law to detain German, Italian, and Japanese nationals.

It was also referenced in discussions about immigration enforcement and national security concerns in recent years.

Why Is It Controversial?

Critics argue that it can lead to unjust detentions and deportations based on nationality rather than individual actions. It has historical ties to discriminatory policies, such as the internment of Japanese immigrants during World War II.

Some legal experts believe its use in modern immigration cases is legally questionable if there is no formal war or invasion.

Historical Context of the Alien Enemies Act

Originally enacted in the late 1700s, the Alien Enemies Act has rarely been invoked in modern history. The last significant use occurred during World War II when it contributed to the internment of Japanese immigrants.

While Trump previously mentioned plans to invoke the act during his campaign, legal experts argue that its application in this case is inconsistent with its historical purpose.

With the temporary restraining order in place, the lawsuit will proceed through the courts. The outcome could shape future immigration enforcement and the limits of executive power regarding deportation policies.

ALSO READ: Your Time Is Up: Trump Orders Airstrikes On Houthi-Controlled Regions In Yemen, At Least18 Killed

Filed under

Alien Enemies Act donald trump

newsx

Virat Kohli On BCCI Banning Family On Tours: ‘Don’t Want To Go To My Room,...
Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegl

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere...
Abu Qatal, Hafiz Saeed's

Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead...
Lex Fridman seen here wit

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On...
Iranian women seen here w

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition...
newsx

T20 Olympics 2028: Will Virat Kohli Come Out Of Retirement? Here’s What He Said
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virat Kohli On BCCI Banning Family On Tours: ‘Don’t Want To Go To My Room, Sit Alone And Sulk’

Virat Kohli On BCCI Banning Family On Tours: ‘Don’t Want To Go To My Room,...

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere In LA?

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere...

Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead In Pakistan: R̥eport

Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead...

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On His Childhood, Experiences In The Himalayas

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On...

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition Tools

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition...

Entertainment

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere In LA?

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere

‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star Just Days Before His Tragic Death

‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips