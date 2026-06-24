What Is an F-1 Visa? Hyderabad Student Denied US Travel, Sent Back After Visa Revocation at Amsterdam Airport

An Indian student from Hyderabad was reportedly stopped when he tried to board a flight bound for New York after airport officials in Amsterdam noticed that his US visa had been cancelled months earlier, according to a report. When he reached Amsterdam to take his connecting flight to JFK Airport in New York and US officials then told him he could not continue since his F-1 visa was no longer valid.

What Happens When Hyderabad Student Is Denied US Travel

Officials told him to contact the local US consulate for more help. But for now , he had to go back to India.

The student said he did not know that his visa had been cancelled. He also said he hadn’t really been involved in any drunk driving, traffic violations , or other matters that could have caused trouble.

As per the report, he had traveled to the US in January 2025 on an F-1 visa. However, after being stopped in Amsterdam, he learned that his visa was actually cancelled in July 2025.

What is an F-1 Visa?

An F-1 visa is basically a student visa that’s given to international students who want to attend approved colleges or universities in the United States for studying.

With it, students can travel to the US and then ask for permission to enter for their studies.

But having the visa, on its own, doesn’t automatically mean you will be let in. US officials are the ones who have the final say, and they can decide at the time of travel whether a person is permitted to enter or not.