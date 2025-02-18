What Is Ashley St Claire’s Controversial ‘Gold Digger’ Hit At Zelenskyy? Internet Says ‘Terrible Timing’ Amid Elon Musk’s 13th Baby Claims

Ashley St. Clair, who previously made headlines by claiming she had given birth to Elon Musk’s thirteenth child last year, recently stirred controversy on social media. She posted a picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (formerly Twitter), using a term that many have reportedly used against the leader in recent days.

St. Clair’s tweet gained significant attention as representatives from both Vladimir Putin’s delegation and Donald Trump’s administration gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential resolutions for Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, Zelenskyy was absent from these discussions.

Accusations Against Elon Musk and Viral Post on Zelenskyy

The 26-year-old has also accused Musk of ignoring her and their alleged five-month-old child. Her social media activity intensified following reports that Zelenskyy had declined Trump’s proposal to hand over approximately half of Ukraine’s rare earth mineral rights in exchange for a peace deal. The Ukrainian president also dismissed any negotiations that did not include his government’s direct involvement.

Backlash Over the ‘Gold Digger’ Comment

St. Clair posted, “Can u believe the nerve of this gold digger” above a photo of Zelenskyy. The tweet came despite her previous announcement that she would be taking a break from social media to spend more time with her family.

can u believe the nerve of this gold digger pic.twitter.com/4DbLlay2GE — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 16, 2025

Her remarks quickly attracted widespread criticism. The post accumulated over 4.8 million views, with some users mocking the timing.

One user commented, “Well that was terrible timing.” Another responded, “Says the gold digger.” Tennis legend Martina Navratilova also weighed in, saying, “Who is the gold digger again? Looked in the mirror lately, Ms. I want to have Elon’s baby???” Others defended Zelenskyy, with one user writing, “He’s not a gold digger. He’s an honorable man. But you? Well, Ashley, you know plenty about digging for gold.”

Emma-Jo Morris Weighs In on Musk’s Alleged 13th Child

Emma-Jo Morris, former deputy politics editor at The New York Post, also commented on St. Clair’s claims about Musk. According to Morris, the 26-year-old was “jilted and terrified” after Musk allegedly rejected her following the revelation about their supposed baby boy.

Morris described St. Clair’s statement as more than just a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention.” The ongoing controversy surrounding St. Clair, Musk, and her viral tweet about Zelenskyy continues to fuel heated discussions online.