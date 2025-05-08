What Is AWACS? Pakistan’s Surveillance Aircraft Shot Down By IAF

India on Thursday night launched a fierce counteroffensive after Pakistan targeted Indian states with drones and missiles. The Indian military not only neutralised the aerial threats but also shot down Pakistan’s prized AWACS aircraft and three fighter jets, delivering a heavy blow to Islamabad’s air power.

India on Thursday mounted a powerful retaliation after an aerial offensive by Pakistan, destroying drones and missiles aimed at Indian cities and downing Pakistan’s Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft—a major strategic asset for Islamabad.

According to reports, Indian forces also shot down three Pakistani fighter jets, including one F-16 and two JF-17s, marking a significant blow to Pakistan’s air capabilities.

Pakistani Missiles and Drones Target Indian States

The attack began late Thursday evening when Pakistan launched drones and missiles toward several Indian states bordering the Line of Control and international border. Targets included civilian and military areas across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The Indian Army swiftly responded. In a statement, it confirmed that all incoming drones were neutralised successfully. “No casualties were reported,” said the Army’s official release.

AWACS Downed Inside Pakistan’s Punjab Province

Amid the retaliatory strikes, India brought down Pakistan’s AWACS aircraft within Pakistani territory, specifically in Punjab province. The move is seen as a major setback for Pakistan’s air surveillance and operational planning capabilities.

Reports described the Indian response as “fierce counterstrikes,” which continue amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The loss of the AWACS and fighter aircraft is considered a critical blow for Pakistan.

What Is an AWACS Aircraft?

The Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, plays a vital role in modern military operations. Fitted with a distinctive radar dome, these aircraft are built for long-range radar surveillance and real-time command and control of air defence missions.

Designed to detect, track, and identify both aerial and surface targets over vast distances, AWACS serves as the eyes and ears of any air force. “It is a critical asset in any conflict,” said a defence expert. “It doesn’t just monitor the skies—it commands the battle from above.”

These aircraft can relay vital information to command centres on land, at sea, or in the air, enabling seamless coordination between fighter jets, surface-to-air missile systems, and ground-based radar units.

