What Is Bab-el-Mandeb? Why This Red Sea Chokepoint Matters To India

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait has emerged as one of the world’s most closely watched shipping chokepoints. The latest advance by Yemen’s Houthi forces has brought them closer to controlling the strategic waterway, raising fresh concerns over global trade, oil supplies and India’s energy security. The developments are particularly significant as instability is already disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, creating the prospect of simultaneous pressure on two critical energy routes.

Where is the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait?

Located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, Bab-el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and, ultimately, the Indian Ocean. It is the southern gateway to the Suez Canal, making it a vital link between Asian markets and Europe. For ships travelling between Asia and Europe, disruption here can mean a costly diversion around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Are the Houthis in control?

The situation has changed rapidly in recent days. The Houthis seized the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha and subsequently advanced towards Dhubab, on the mainland near the strait. Yemeni government sources also reported that Houthi forces reached Perim (Mayun) Island, which sits inside Bab-el-Mandeb. However, this should not automatically be interpreted as complete control of the entire waterway. Commercial shipping has not been completely halted, but the Houthi advance gives the group significantly greater strategic leverage over vessels using the route.

Why does it matter to India?

For India, Bab-el-Mandeb is crucial because it links the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea-Suez route to Europe. Any prolonged disruption could increase shipping distances, insurance premiums, freight costs and delivery times for Indian exporters and importers. The energy dimension is equally important. India depends heavily on imported crude oil, while its refineries also supply petroleum products to overseas markets. A prolonged crisis around Bab-el-Mandeb could therefore push up global oil and freight prices, adding pressure to India’s import bill and inflation. With both Bab-el-Mandeb and Hormuz facing heightened security risks, the latest Houthi advance has turned a regional conflict into a major concern for India’s trade, energy security and maritime interests.

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