Home > World > What Is Barron Trump's Secret Passion? Donald Trump Reveals How His Son's Hobby Matches His Height

What Is Barron Trump’s Secret Passion? Donald Trump Reveals How His Son’s Hobby Matches His Height

Barron has long been interested in sports. Reports say he once played in the DC United Academy as a midfielder. He is also an Arsenal FC supporter.

Donald Trump Reveals How His Son's Hobby Matches His Height (Reuters0
Donald Trump Reveals How His Son's Hobby Matches His Height (Reuters0

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 24, 2025 02:51:33 IST

Standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US Presdient Donald Trump recently revealed that the official FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5.

When asked what role he would play in the ceremony, Trump joked, “I may play. I mean, I see the money that these soccer players are making, I may try to play, I’m a very good athlete.” The comment drew laughter from reporters.

He then turned the spotlight on his youngest son, Barron, 19, who is about to begin his second year at New York University. Trump told Infantino, “My son is a very good athlete. He’s a good soccer player. He’s on the tall side for soccer. He’s 6’9, that’s pretty tall.”

Barron’s height has often attracted public attention, with Trump once crediting his late mother-in-law’s home cooking for his son’s growth.

Barron has long been interested in sports. Reports say he once played in the DC United Academy as a midfielder. He is also an Arsenal FC supporter.

Trump also talked about family matters earlier this month during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

He recalled a letter First Lady Melania Trump wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging a ceasefire in Ukraine for the sake of children. Trump said, “She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me. I hate to say it.”

Zelenskyy acknowledged Melania’s letter during the meeting and even presented a message from his wife addressed directly to the US First Lady, jokingly telling Trump, “It’s not to you, it’s to your wife.”

Tags: barron trumpdonald trump

What Is Barron Trump’s Secret Passion? Donald Trump Reveals How His Son’s Hobby Matches His Height

