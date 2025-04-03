What Is BIMSTEC? PM Modi Arrives In Bangkok Ahead Of The Summit

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, commonly known as BIMSTEC, is a regional organization that brings together countries from South and Southeast Asia.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, commonly known as BIMSTEC, is a regional organization that brings together countries from South and Southeast Asia. Established to promote shared growth and collaboration, BIMSTEC serves as a bridge connecting nations around the Bay of Bengal.​

Origins and Evolution

BIMSTEC’s journey began on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration. Initially, it was called BIST-EC, representing its founding members: Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The primary goal was to enhance economic cooperation among these nations bordering the Bay of Bengal.​

The organization expanded its membership when Myanmar joined on December 22, 1997, leading to a renaming as BIMST-EC. Further growth occurred in February 2004 with the inclusion of Nepal and Bhutan, bringing the total membership to seven countries. This expansion prompted another renaming, resulting in the current title: Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Member Countries

BIMSTEC comprises seven member states:​

Bangladesh ​

Bhutan ​

India ​

Myanmar ​

Nepal ​

Sri Lanka ​

Thailand​

These nations collaborate to achieve mutual benefits and regional development.​

Objectives and Areas of Cooperation

BIMSTEC aims to facilitate technological and economic cooperation among its member countries. The organization focuses on various sectors, each led by a member nation:​

Trade, Investment, and Development : Led by Bangladesh, this sector includes the Blue Economy sub-sector.​

Environment & Climate Change : Bhutan oversees this area, emphasizing the Mountain Economy.​

Security : India leads efforts in Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, Disaster Management, and Energy.​

Agriculture and Food Security : Managed by Myanmar, focusing on agriculture, fisheries, and livestock.​

People-to-People Contact : Nepal promotes culture, tourism, poverty alleviation, and forums for think tanks and media.​

Science, Technology & Innovation : Sri Lanka directs initiatives in technology, health, and human resource development.​

Connectivity: Thailand is responsible for enhancing regional connectivity.​

Institutional Development

To provide a structured framework for cooperation, BIMSTEC established its Permanent Secretariat in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2014. This move aimed to deepen and enhance collaborative efforts among member states.

In April 2025, Thailand is hosting the BIMSTEC summit from April 2-4 in Bangkok. This gathering marks a significant event, bringing together leaders from the member countries to discuss and advance regional cooperation. Notably, Myanmar’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is attending the summit in person, despite his country’s recent challenges, including a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central regions, resulting in significant casualties and displacement. His participation is seen as an attempt to re-engage with regional leaders and seek international assistance for disaster relief efforts. ​

PM Narendra Modi’s Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok on April 3, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, who greeted him with chants of “Modi Modi” and “Vande Mataram.” Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, along with senior officials, welcomed him at the airport.

During his visit, PM Modi will engage with BIMSTEC leaders to strengthen cooperation in key areas. The summit provides a platform to advance regional development, improve connectivity, and enhance economic ties. Additionally, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Thai leadership to reinforce India-Thailand relations, which are deeply rooted in shared history and culture.

Before departing for Thailand, PM Modi emphasized BIMSTEC’s growing role in regional development. “Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region,” he stated. He expressed eagerness to collaborate with BIMSTEC leaders for mutual progress.

Apart from his engagements in Thailand, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from April 4-6. This follows the successful visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India in December 2024. PM Modi highlighted that his visit to Sri Lanka aims to build on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and strengthen bilateral ties.

India’s Leadership Role in BIMSTEC

As a key member of BIMSTEC, India plays a central role in shaping the organization’s agenda. The grouping connects South and Southeast Asia, making India a vital force in fostering collaboration across trade, security, technology, and regional connectivity. PM Modi’s presence at the summit further underscores India’s commitment to strengthening BIMSTEC’s influence in global and regional affairs.

BIMSTEC stands as a testament to the commitment of its member nations to foster regional integration and development. By addressing shared challenges and leveraging collective strengths, BIMSTEC continues to work towards a prosperous and interconnected Bay of Bengal region.

