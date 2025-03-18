What Is CECOT? El Salvador’s Mega-Prison Where Donald Trump Vows To Deport Venezuelan Gangs

Located in Tecoluca, CECOT is one of the most secure and overcrowded prisons in the world, housing over 40,000 alleged gang members. Built under El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, the facility symbolizes the government’s zero-tolerance approach to crime, particularly against MS-13 and Barrio 18, the country’s most violent gangs.

El Salvador’s controversial mega-prison, the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), has once again drawn international attention as U.S. President Donald Trump vows to deport Venezuelan gang members directly to the facility. Trump’s remarks have ignited debate over his immigration policies and El Salvador’s handling of gang violence.

CECOT: The World’s Largest Mega-Prison

Located in Tecoluca, CECOT is one of the most secure and overcrowded prisons in the world, housing over 40,000 alleged gang members. Built under El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, the facility symbolizes the government’s zero-tolerance approach to crime, particularly against MS-13 and Barrio 18, the country’s most violent gangs.

While Bukele’s strategy has significantly reduced crime rates, critics argue that mass arrests, secretive trials, and alleged human rights violations have turned the nation into a police state. The prison itself has become a stark representation of authoritarian-style governance, praised by some for restoring order but condemned by human rights organizations.

Trump’s Bold Immigration Plan

Donald Trump has proposed a crackdown on gang violence by deporting Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador’s CECOT, a move that has raised legal and diplomatic concerns. His plan targets criminal migrants, primarily members of Venezuelan gangs like Tren de Aragua, which U.S. authorities link to drug trafficking, extortion, and organized crime.

“We will take these violent criminals out of our communities and send them to a place where they belong,” Trump said at a recent rally, referring to CECOT as a perfect destination for gang members. However, legal experts question whether such a policy would violate international deportation agreements and asylum laws.

The idea of using El Salvador’s high-security prison as an extension of the U.S. criminal justice system raises questions about Bukele and Trump’s tough-on-crime strategies. Some analysts argue that such a policy could further strain U.S.-Venezuela relations, as Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has previously accused the U.S. of using deportation as a political weapon.

With Trump leading the Republican presidential race, his immigration policies, including mass deportations, border security, and crime control, remain a hot, button issue in the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s model of gang suppression continues to spark global debate over security versus human rights.

