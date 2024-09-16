What is Daylight Saving Time? When Does It End In 2024 And Do All States Observe It? Everything Explained!

In 2024, daylight saving time will end on November 3 at 2 a.m. local time, when clocks will be set back one hour, allowing for an extra hour of sleep. The next cycle will start again on March 9, 2025.

With just seven weeks remaining until the end of daylight saving time for the year, it’s time to prepare for the clock changes.

Daylight saving time, which involves adjusting clocks forward or backward twice a year, is still in effect despite some recent debates. This practice, which affects millions of Americans, will see clocks “fall back” in November, providing an extra hour of sleep. In March, daylight saving time will resume, requiring clocks to “spring forward” and resulting in one hour less of sleep.

Here’s what you need to know about the end of daylight saving time for 2024:

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time runs from March to November, when most Americans move their clocks forward by one hour. This shift aims to provide more daylight during the winter mornings when we “fall back” in November, and to extend daylight into the evenings when we “spring forward” in March.

The fall season officially begins with the autumnal equinox on September 22.

When did daylight saving time start in 2024?

Daylight saving time began in 2024 on March 10 at 2 a.m. local time, when clocks were set forward by one hour.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

In 2024, daylight saving time will end on November 3 at 2 a.m. local time, when clocks will be set back one hour, allowing for an extra hour of sleep. The next cycle will start again on March 9, 2025.

Is daylight saving time ending?

There have been efforts to make daylight saving time permanent. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022 to eliminate clock changes, but the bill did not pass the U.S. House of Representatives or get signed into law by President Joe Biden. A similar bill in 2023 also remained inactive.

Do all states observe daylight saving time?

Not all states or U.S. territories observe daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not participate, with Arizona opting out due to its desert climate, except for the Navajo Nation.

Additionally, five U.S. territories do not follow daylight saving time: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, does observe daylight saving time. Hawaii also does not adjust its clocks due to minimal variation in daylight throughout the year.