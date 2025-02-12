What Is Dokra Art? Chhattisgarh’s Artwork Presented To French President Emmanuel Macron By PM Modi

Dokra art, a centuries-old metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, was recently chosen as a prestigious gift for the French President Emmanuel Macron by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This exquisite piece, crafted using the ancient lost-wax technique, features traditional musicians in dynamic poses, showcasing the deep-rooted cultural significance of music in Indian tribal heritage.

Made from brass and copper, the artwork stands out with its intricate detailing and the incorporation of lapis lazuli and coral, which add vibrant contrast. The painstaking craftsmanship behind this piece reflects the immense skill and dedication of the artisans, making it more than just a decorative object—it is a testament to India’s enduring artistic legacy.

A 4,000-Year-Old Tradition

Dokra art traces its origins back more than 4,000 years. It is a form of folk art practiced by the Dhokra Damar tribes, who are traditionally metalsmiths. These artisans are primarily found in eastern India, including West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, with a notable presence in Chhattisgarh as well.

What sets Dokra art apart is its uniqueness—no two pieces are ever the same. Each sculpture is painstakingly handcrafted, drawing inspiration from mythology, nature, and daily rituals. This individuality has earned the art form admiration from collectors and art enthusiasts worldwide.

The impact of Dokra extends beyond craftsmanship and into history itself.

The Intricate Process of Dokra Art

Creating a Dokra sculpture is an elaborate and time-intensive process passed down through generations. Artisans begin by sculpting a basic clay model of the desired object. This model is then coated in wax, where fine details are meticulously etched. Another clay layer is added to form a mold, into which molten metal—typically brass or copper—is poured. The heat melts the beeswax, allowing the liquid metal to take the shape of the original model. Once cooled and hardened, the outer clay mold is broken away, revealing the finished sculpture.

This delicate and laborious technique requires years of practice to master, making each piece a testament to the artisan’s skill and commitment to preserving an ancient tradition.

