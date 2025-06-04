What Is EMTALA? Trump Administration Withdraws Biden-Era Rule Requiring Emergency Abortions in Hospitals

The Trump administration on Tuesday officially rolled back a policy put in place by President Joe Biden’s administration that required hospitals to provide abortions during medical emergencies — even in states where abortion is banned.

The Trump administration on Tuesday officially rolled back a policy put in place by President Joe Biden’s administration that required hospitals to provide abortions during medical emergencies — even in states where abortion is banned.

The guidance, originally issued in 2022 by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), clarified that hospitals had a legal obligation under federal law to offer emergency abortions if needed to save a woman’s life or prevent serious health risks.

But in its latest statement, CMS said that guidance “did not reflect the policy of the Trump administration.”

The agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), added, “It will work to rectify any perceived legal confusion and instability created by the former administration’s actions.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What the 2022 Guidance Was About

The Biden-era guidance came just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, eliminating the federal right to abortion and allowing states to ban the procedure.

In response to the ruling, the Biden administration issued guidance to remind hospitals of their obligations under a 1986 law known as EMTALA — the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. This law requires hospitals that accept Medicare funding to provide stabilizing care in emergencies, regardless of a patient’s insurance or ability to pay.

The 2022 guidance stated clearly that abortion could fall under that emergency care if it was needed to protect the patient’s life or health. In cases where a pregnancy threatened a woman’s life, doctors were told they must perform an abortion — even if the state they practiced in banned the procedure.

The Biden administration also argued that EMTALA overrode state abortion bans when it came to emergency medical situations.

Legal Battles Followed in States Like Idaho

Shortly after issuing the guidance, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho to stop it from enforcing a strict abortion ban that made no exceptions for medical emergencies.

The lawsuit led to a federal judge temporarily blocking Idaho from applying the ban in situations where abortion was medically necessary to stabilize a patient.

However, earlier this year in March, Trump’s administration decided to drop the Justice Department’s lawsuit. Once the case was withdrawn, the legal protection created by the judge’s ruling was lifted as well.

Despite that, Idaho’s emergency abortion ban still remains blocked due to a separate lawsuit filed by a hospital system. So while the federal government has stepped back, court battles over the issue are still playing out in the state.

What EMTALA Means — And What’s at Stake

EMTALA is a federal law that ensures people can receive life-saving care at hospitals, particularly those that take part in the Medicare program, which provides health insurance for older Americans.

Hospitals that fail to follow EMTALA risk losing Medicare funding — a huge penalty for most medical facilities.

The 2022 guidance was designed to make sure that hospitals understood abortion could sometimes be the only way to stabilize a patient. It was also meant to offer legal cover for doctors who performed emergency abortions in states where they might otherwise face criminal charges or penalties.

By reversing that guidance, the Trump administration is signaling a different interpretation: that state laws banning abortion should take priority in most cases, and that EMTALA does not automatically give hospitals the green light to perform abortions in banned states — even during emergencies.

A Shift in Federal Policy

This reversal highlights a sharp change in how the federal government under Trump is choosing to interpret the law when it comes to reproductive healthcare.

For hospitals and doctors in states with strict abortion laws, the move creates fresh uncertainty. Without the federal guidance in place, some medical providers may hesitate to perform emergency abortions — even if a patient’s life is in danger — for fear of violating state laws.

Critics argue that this could put patients at serious risk and leave hospitals stuck between conflicting legal demands. Supporters of the reversal, meanwhile, see it as a step toward strengthening states’ rights and pushing back against what they view as federal overreach.

What Happens Next?

With the Biden-era guidance now revoked and lawsuits still active in states like Idaho, the legal debate over EMTALA and emergency abortions is far from over.

For now, the Trump administration appears committed to giving states more authority in deciding how and when abortions can be performed — even during life-threatening medical emergencies.