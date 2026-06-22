What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman hezbollah israel war Ilhan Omar allu arjun neet ug Dalal Street news Iran news FIFA World Cup India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal child safety Uttar Pradesh all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > World News > What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

The Shia community of Lebanon had long felt ignored and marginalised, both politically and economically. And with the invasion of Lebanon in 1982, different Shia factions came together to resist Israel with the support of Iran.

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 10:42 IST

Hezbollah, a strong non-state power military entity in Lebanon, has always been in a thorn in the eyes of Israel. The power military organisation, backed by Iran, has played an important role in the Lebanon state. Hezbollah came into being during the 1980 when Lebanon was grappling with the civil war and Israel invaded the country. The name Hezbollah means the ‘Party of God’ in Arabic and it was established in 1982 with the backing of Iran.

Origins of Hezbollah

The Shia community of Lebanon had long felt ignored and marginalised, both politically and economically. And with the invasion of Lebanon in 1982, different Shia factions came together to resist Israel with the support of Iran. It is believed that Iran had continuously funded and provided weapons to Hezbollah to protect the Shia interest in vastly diverse country like Lebanon. With this, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been a mountain of support for training, funding, weapons and ideological purposes. Hezbollah’s initial purpose was to resist Israeli occupation of Lebanon, but it later transformed into most powerful armed group outside Lebanese army and maintains it political clout in the country’s politics. 

Who are Hezbollah’s Allies and Supporters?

Iran’s Islamic government has been the principal backer of the Hezbollah movement, which has a strong base in South Lebanon. Iran not only provides political and ideological support base, but is also provides Hezbollah with weapons, training and other strategic support. Before the fall of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, Hezbollah maintained cordial relations with Damascus. Hezbollah also used to receive Iranian weapons through Damascus which was also a key ally of Tehran at that time. But with Ahmad Al Shara aka Mohammad al-Jolani grabbing power in Syria, the tables had turned for Hezbollah. Jolani govt choked Hezbollah’s supply lines and made it difficult for them to get weapons. 
 
Iran describes Hezbollah as part of the ‘Axis of Resistance’ that operates across the Middle East. The other two factions in this group includes Palestine’s Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis or Ansarullah. All these groups that are based in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine are opposed to Israeli expansionism and against Western influence in the region.

Opponents of Hezbollah

Hezbollah’s primary enemy is Israel. The two have fought multiple wars including the 2006 Second Lebanon war. Even today, the two have been fighting fiercely especially in South Lebanon where Israeli war machine has killed thousands of people and destroyed innumerable homes. Hezbollah also faces resistance from Lebanese political group for its close connections to Iran.  Due to its relations with Iran, the US, European countries as well as some Arab states have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group. 
To improve its image among the Labanese people, the Hezbollah has expanded its role into social service and operates schools, hospitals, charitable networks which has helped the group maintain significant influence among the people.

Hezbollah hostility to Israel

There are multiple factors that puts Hezbollah against Israel. One of the primary reason is Tel Aviv’s direct intervention in Lebanon in 1982. Hezbollah sees Israel as an occupying and expansionist force in the region. In the last 40 years, Israel has assassinated dozens of top leaders of Hezbollah including its chief and charismatic leader Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut in 2024.  Hezbollah remain one of the most potent armed group in the Middle East after Hamas and Ansarullah and remains a major player amid the boiling tensions in the Middle East.
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

.newsx-editorial-separator, .newsx-content-separator { margin: 15px 0; color: #666; font-size: 12px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy { margin-bottom: 15px; }

You Might Be Interested In

.newsx-editorial-policy a { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a:hover { text-decoration: underline; }

.newsx-stay-informed { margin-bottom: 20px; font-style: italic; color: #555; }

.newsx-stay-informed a { color: #1976d2; text-decoration: none; transition: color 0.3s ease; }

.newsx-stay-informed a:hover { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: underline; }

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained
Tags: hezbollah israel warhome-hero-pos-1IRGCisraelSouth lebanonwest asia crisiswhat is hezbollah

RELATED News

Viral Video Shows Qatar PM Walking Past JD Vance To Hug Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

Why Iran Suspended Talks With US In Switzerland? Tehran Reveals Reason After Trump’s Big Threat

'Will Go To War’: Pakistan Issues Fresh Threat To India

Boston Airport Scare: Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Two Jets Come Within 300 Feet Of Collision

Qatar Ras Laffan Explosion: Several Injured After Fire At Barzan Gas Facility | Watch

LATEST NEWS

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

Love & War Worker Dies On Set, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Team Offers ₹40 Lakh Compensation

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check Expected Date, Qualifying Marks and Download Process

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Update: Allu Arjun Permitted To Appear Virtually Before Nampally Court Citing Mumbai Shoot

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 22: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

Kerala Weather Today 22 June: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 8 Districts With Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning; Fishing Ban Continues

Chennai Weather Today 22 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms as Cyclonic Circulation Continues For 5 Tamil Nadu Districts

Indian Stock Market Today: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE TODAY

CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Download Steps and Latest Updates

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained
What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained
What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained
What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

QUICK LINKS