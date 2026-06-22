What Is Hezbollah? Its Origin, Allies, and Why It Remains Hostile to Israel | Explained

Hezbollah, a strong non-state power military entity in Lebanon, has always been in a thorn in the eyes of Israel. The power military organisation, backed by Iran, has played an important role in the Lebanon state. Hezbollah came into being during the 1980 when Lebanon was grappling with the civil war and Israel invaded the country. The name Hezbollah means the ‘Party of God’ in Arabic and it was established in 1982 with the backing of Iran.

Origins of Hezbollah

The Shia community of Lebanon had long felt ignored and marginalised, both politically and economically. And with the invasion of Lebanon in 1982, different Shia factions came together to resist Israel with the support of Iran. It is believed that Iran had continuously funded and provided weapons to Hezbollah to protect the Shia interest in vastly diverse country like Lebanon. With this, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been a mountain of support for training, funding, weapons and ideological purposes. Hezbollah’s initial purpose was to resist Israeli occupation of Lebanon, but it later transformed into most powerful armed group outside Lebanese army and maintains it political clout in the country’s politics.

Who are Hezbollah’s Allies and Supporters?

Iran’s Islamic government has been the principal backer of the Hezbollah movement, which has a strong base in South Lebanon. Iran not only provides political and ideological support base, but is also provides Hezbollah with weapons, training and other strategic support. Before the fall of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, Hezbollah maintained cordial relations with Damascus. Hezbollah also used to receive Iranian weapons through Damascus which was also a key ally of Tehran at that time. But with Ahmad Al Shara aka Mohammad al-Jolani grabbing power in Syria, the tables had turned for Hezbollah. Jolani govt choked Hezbollah’s supply lines and made it difficult for them to get weapons.

Iran describes Hezbollah as part of the ‘Axis of Resistance’ that operates across the Middle East. The other two factions in this group includes Palestine’s Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis or Ansarullah. All these groups that are based in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine are opposed to Israeli expansionism and against Western influence in the region.

Opponents of Hezbollah

Hezbollah’s primary enemy is Israel. The two have fought multiple wars including the 2006 Second Lebanon war. Even today, the two have been fighting fiercely especially in South Lebanon where Israeli war machine has killed thousands of people and destroyed innumerable homes. Hezbollah also faces resistance from Lebanese political group for its close connections to Iran. Due to its relations with Iran, the US, European countries as well as some Arab states have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

To improve its image among the Labanese people, the Hezbollah has expanded its role into social service and operates schools, hospitals, charitable networks which has helped the group maintain significant influence among the people. Hezbollah hostility to Israel There are multiple factors that puts Hezbollah against Israel. One of the primary reason is Tel Aviv’s direct intervention in Lebanon in 1982. Hezbollah sees Israel as an occupying and expansionist force in the region. In the last 40 years, Israel has assassinated dozens of top leaders of Hezbollah including its chief and charismatic leader Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut in 2024. Hezbollah remain one of the most potent armed group in the Middle East after Hamas and Ansarullah and remains a major player amid the boiling tensions in the Middle East. Also Read: ‘Will Go To War’: Pakistan Issues Fresh Threat To India Over Indus Water Treaty Abeyance

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