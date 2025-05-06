Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
What Is Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots Plan To ‘Conquer’ Gaza?

Israel has unveiled a sweeping new military strategy for Gaza, titled Gideon’s Chariots, which critics warn could pave the way for mass displacement, a permanent military presence, and intensified violence. With plans to begin after President Trump’s visit, the operation signals a dramatic escalation in the months-long war.

Israel's Gideon’s Chariots plan for Gaza, signals mass displacement, military entrenchment, and a potential permanent occupation.


The Israeli government has unveiled a new military strategy for the Gaza Strip, titled Gideon’s Chariots Plan (Merkavot Gideon). Approved unanimously by the security cabinet, the plan has sparked immediate condemnation from critics, who describe it as a blueprint for permanent ‘occupation,’ forced displacement of civilians, and an intensification of violence against Gaza population.

Netanyahu’s Vision: Displacement and Permanent Military Presence

Announcing the plan in a video message posted to X on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the state’s intentions clear.

“There will be a movement of the population to protect them,” he said of the “intensified operation,” adding, “One thing will be clear: there will be no in-and-out. We’ll call up reserves to come, hold territory — we’re not going to enter and then exit the area, only to carry out raids afterward. That’s not the plan. The intention is the opposite.”

Netanyahu further stated that Israel is “on the eve of a major entry into Gaza” following the recommendation of the General Staff, and that military leaders had advised it was time to “start the final moves.”

Gideon’s Chariots Plan Set to Launch After Trump’s Visit

The operation had been approved unanimously and Israeli media reported that the military buildup — including the mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists — is already underway. The Gideon’s Chariots Plan will be launched after US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East, which is scheduled to conclude in 10 days.

This timing, the reports mention, is intended to “provide a window of opportunity” for a hostage deal to be finalized. “If no hostage deal is reached, Operation Gideon’s Chariots will begin with full force and will not stop until all its objectives are achieved.”

However, the exact terms of the deal Israel expects remain unclear. Hamas has already accepted a ceasefire proposal that includes the return of all Israeli hostages in exchange for ending the war — raising questions about what more Israel is demanding before pulling back from its aggressive military stance.

Plan Details: Displacement, Buffer Zones, and Blockade

The core elements of the Gideon’s Chariots plan include:

  • Mass Displacement: The entire population of Gaza is to be moved to the southern part of the enclave.
  • Military Entrenchment: Israeli forces will remain in every area they capture, abandoning any idea of limited incursions or temporary control.
  • Permanent Security Buffer Zone: Regardless of whether a temporary or permanent agreement is reached, Israel will not vacate a buffer zone around Gaza. This zone, officials say, is necessary to protect Israeli communities and prevent arms smuggling to Hamas.
  • Humanitarian Blockade: The current total blockade on humanitarian aid may be lifted only after the full displacement of Gaza’s population and securing of Israeli-held areas.

Language of Holy War

Beyond the military tactics, the symbolic naming of the operation has drawn sharp scrutiny. In Hebrew tradition, “Gideon” refers to a biblical warrior who led a small group to annihilate the Midianites — an ancient Arab people. The operation’s title thus evokes an image of divine vengeance and ethnic conquest.

“Merkavot,” meaning “chariots,” deepens this symbolism. It evokes both the mythic instruments of war and the modern Israeli Merkava tanks — machines that have repeatedly devastated homes and lives in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Also Read: Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military Plan Is And Why It’s Raising Global Alarm | Explained

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
