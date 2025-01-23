The Laken Riley Act, named after a murdered 22-year-old nursing student, has cleared both chambers of Congress, bringing it one step closer to becoming the first law signed by President Donald Trump in his second term. The bill has sparked intense debate over immigration enforcement, due process, and border security.

The House of Representatives approved the Republican-led Laken Riley Act on Wednesday, a day after it was passed by the Senate. The legislation, named after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was tragically murdered last February, now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, potentially marking the first law enacted in his second term.

House Votes in Favor of the Bill

The bill passed the House with a 263-156 vote. All Republican representatives supported the legislation, joined by 46 Democrats who crossed party lines to back it. The act mandates that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detain undocumented immigrants charged with, arrested for, or convicted of crimes such as burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

Recent amendments introduced by the Senate expanded the scope of the legislation to include those accused of assaulting law enforcement officers or causing death or bodily harm.

This is not the first time the bill has reached the House. In the last congressional session, it passed but was never considered by the then-Democratic-controlled Senate. Former President Joe Biden did not indicate whether he would have signed the bill into law.

Background of Laken Riley Case

Laken Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was murdered in February 2024. Her body was found near a lake on February 22 after her friend reported her missing when she didn’t return from a run. The following day, authorities named Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, as a suspect.

Ibarra had illegally crossed the U.S. border and was arrested in September 2022. However, he was released while his case was pending. He was later arrested again in 2023 in New York but was released a second time. In November 2024, he was found guilty of multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and kidnapping with bodily injury, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The murder became a flashpoint for Republican lawmakers, with former President Trump and other GOP members citing Riley’s case as evidence of the need for stricter immigration policies. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated, “It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!”

Laken Riley Act Supporters and Critics

Senator Katie Britt, R-Ala., who sponsored the bill, emphasized its importance in securing the U.S. border. “The American people spoke loud and clear in November demanding change—demanding border security and keeping American families safe,” Britt stated. “Working alongside President Trump, our Republican majorities are going to continue fighting to make America safe again and secure our border.”

However, critics of the legislation voiced significant concerns. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., condemned the bill, stating it “denies due process, authorizing the mass detention of people who have been merely accused, not convicted, of even minor crimes.” He further described the act as an “extreme overreach.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also criticized the bill, arguing that it would increase racial profiling, separate families, and empower Trump to implement mass deportations. “This bill will harm communities and does not make us safer,” she said in a statement.

Marielena Hincapié, a distinguished immigration visiting scholar at Cornell Law School, expressed broader concerns about the rhetoric surrounding immigration. “It’s a snapshot of how much the needle has been moved by the anti-immigrant rhetoric of immigrants committing crimes, even though the statistics don’t show that,” Hincapié said.

Challenges in Implementation of Laken Riley Act

The bill has sparked logistical concerns among federal agencies. ICE warned that implementing the law with current resources would be “impossible.” In a memo to lawmakers, the agency estimated that the first year alone would require $26 billion for personnel costs, detention resources, transportation, and other expenses.

The memo also noted potential challenges with local jurisdictions, some of which may not cooperate with ICE enforcement. Additionally, the agency highlighted a potential shortage of detention space to house the offenders.

Despite these challenges, the Laken Riley Act appears poised to become law, as President Trump has 10 days from its passage to sign it. Immigration reform has been a central theme of his presidency, and the bill aligns with his broader agenda to tighten border security and enforce stricter immigration policies.

