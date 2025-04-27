Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
  What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

Emergency services in Vancouver are responding to a devastating "mass casualty incident" that occurred during the Filipino community’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival. A man drove through a crowd of festivalgoers, leaving multiple fatalities and injuries, while police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival struck by tragedy as a vehicle drives into crowds, leaving multiple fatalities; suspect in custody.


Emergency services in Vancouver, Canada, continue to respond to what police have described as a “mass casualty incident” during the Filipino community’s annual Lapu-Lapu Day festival.

Mass Casualty Incident at Filipino Festival

Shortly after 20:00 local time on Saturday (04:00 BST on Sunday), the annual Lapu-Lapu Day festival organized by Vancouver’s Filipino community was struck by tragedy. Witnesses reported that a man drove through a street filled with festivalgoers and lined with food trucks.

Police confirmed there were “multiple” fatalities and injuries, although they have not yet released specific numbers. A 30-year-old man from Vancouver has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Authorities have stated that they are confident this was not an act of terrorism.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his grief, saying he is “devastated” by the deadly incident. Leaders of the Conservative Party, the Green Party, and the New Democratic Party (NDP) also shared their condolences.

What is Lapu-Lapu Day Festival?

The festival that was underway at the time of the tragedy celebrates Lapu-Lapu Day, a relatively recent but deeply meaningful addition to British Columbia’s official commemorations.

On April 27, 2023, a significant and heartfelt moment of recognition unfolded when the province officially declared Lapu-Lapu Day. This declaration was a profound acknowledgement of the heroic legacy of Datu Lapu-Lapu, a revered figure in Philippine history known for his leadership and valor.

The proclamation, signed by Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin and Attorney General Niki Sharma, was presented during a ceremony in Victoria, the provincial capital. The event was attended by members of the Filipino community and dignitaries, including Consul General Arlene T. Magno.

The Origins and Significance of Lapu-Lapu Day Festival

During the ceremony, MLA Mable Elmore eloquently underscored the profound historical significance of Lapu-Lapu Day, particularly its connection to Filipino values such as bayanihan – the spirit of collective community effort.

Consul General Magno took the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude, saying the recognition “serves as a testament to the power of unity and understanding across cultures.” She also thanked the Government of British Columbia for its “unwavering support” of Filipino community initiatives, which include the creation of a provincial centre dedicated to celebrating cultural traditions like Lapu-Lapu Day.

Filed under

Canada Lapu-Lapu Day festival Vancouver

