Sunday, March 16, 2025
  What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition Tools

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition Tools

A key tool in this crackdown is the "Nazer" mobile application, a government-supported platform that enables both law enforcement and citizens to report women for hijab violations.

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition Tools

Iranian women seen here wearing hijab


Iran has intensified its enforcement of mandatory hijab laws by incorporating advanced technology to monitor and penalize women who defy the strict dress code.

A recent United Nations report has exposed the alarming extent of surveillance being used to control women’s behavior.

Government-Backed ‘Nazer’ App Used for Reporting Violations

A key tool in this crackdown is the “Nazer” mobile application, a government-supported platform that enables both law enforcement and citizens to report women for hijab violations. This app allows users to submit crucial details such as:

License plate numbers

Location and time of the violation

Authorities then use this data to flag vehicles online and send warnings to the registered owners. The report also states that if repeated warnings are ignored, vehicles may be impounded.

Surveillance Expands to Public Transport and Universities

Iran has extended its monitoring beyond personal vehicles to public spaces, including taxis, ambulances, and public transport. Women are being targeted through intrusive surveillance, further limiting their freedom.

Additionally, authorities have deployed:

Aerial drones in Tehran and southern Iran to monitor compliance

Facial recognition software at the entrance of Amirkabir University in Tehran to track female students’ dress code adherence

UN Condemns Iran’s Human Rights Violations

The United Nations report strongly criticizes Iran’s use of surveillance technology to suppress women’s rights. It highlights:

Systemic human rights abuses

Severe repression of dissent

Hundreds of deaths linked to protests against mandatory hijab laws

The report underscores the devastating impact of these laws, which have sparked nationwide protests in recent years.

Proposed ‘Hijab and Chastity’ Law Increases Penalties

Iran’s proposed “Hijab and Chastity” law introduces severe penalties for non-compliance, including:

Up to 10 years in prison

Fines reaching $12,000

Expanded enforcement powers for security forces

This law, which was suspended in December 2024 following internal debate, could further enhance the government’s ability to monitor and control women’s dress choices through surveillance technology.

Global Response to Iran’s Crackdown on Women’s Rights

The international community continues to condemn Iran’s suppression of women’s rights. The UN report serves as a critical reminder of the Iranian government’s relentless efforts to restrict women’s freedoms.

Global organizations and human rights advocates are urging governments to take stronger action in support of Iranian women and girls fighting for autonomy.

