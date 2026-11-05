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Home > World News > What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?

What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?

Newly elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed has Arab roots, but his family connection to India runs through his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, whose family hails from Karnataka's Bhatkal and has a legacy in medicine, education and politics.

Abdul El-Sayed
Abdul El-Sayed

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 00:08 IST

Abdul El-Sayed’s historic victory in the US Senate election has brought an unexpected Indian connection into the spotlight. While the newly elected senator has Egyptian-Arab roots, his family connection to India comes through his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, whose family traces its ancestry to Karnataka’s coastal town of Bhatkal. El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race. His victory also made him the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate. However, thousands of kilometres away, his success has sparked celebrations among members of his wife’s family in Karnataka.

Who Is Sarah Jukaku? Meet the Doctor With Karnataka Roots

Born and raised in Michigan, Sarah Jukaku is a psychiatrist. She first met El-Sayed at the University of Michigan, where both were students. The couple got engaged during his freshman year and married in 2006, according to the university’s student newspaper, The Michigan Daily. Sarah also played an active role in her husband’s election campaign.

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Her family, however, has deep roots in Bhatkal, a coastal town around 140 km from Mangaluru. Her father, Dr Jukaku Tayeb, is a nephrologist who grew up in Bhatkal before moving to the United States after completing his MBBS.

Grandfather Was a Prominent Lawyer and Karnataka Politician

Sarah’s family has a long history of public service. Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamsuddin, was a prominent lawyer and educationist from Bhatkal. He also served as deputy finance minister in the government led by B.D. Jatti in the erstwhile Mysore State. He is remembered for his contribution to the development of Bhatkal, including efforts to bring electricity to the town.

El-Sayed’s election victory has renewed interest in the family’s legacy. Residents and relatives in Karnataka have also celebrated his achievement.

‘I Might Be More Indian Than I Am Arab’: El-Sayed’s Remark

El-Sayed has often spoken about his connection with South Indian culture after nearly two decades of marriage. In an interview, he offered a humorous account of how his marriage influenced his cultural identity.

“Listen, I’ve been married in a South Indian family for 20 years, like… I am well inducted now. I… you know, I might be more Indian than I am Arab,” he said.

On another occasion, he joked about his family, saying, “I have two desi daughters and a desi wife.” The couple have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.

Sarah has also shared glimpses of their relationship during the election campaign. At one rally, she jokingly said: “Nobody tells him what to do except me.”

El-Sayed’s victory has therefore put the spotlight on more than just a historic moment in American politics. It has also brought renewed attention to a Karnataka family whose legacy spans medicine, education, law and public service.

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What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?
Tags: Abdul El-SayedBhatkalhome-hero-pos-1Indian Connectionkarnataka newsmangaluruSarah JukakuUS Elections 2026US Senate

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What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?

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What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?
What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?
What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?
What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?
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