What Is Next For USDA Employees Fired En Masse By The Trump Administration As Federal Board Intervenes?

The Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to temporarily reinstate nearly 6,000 probationary employees who were terminated by the Trump administration. The decision will allow the affected employees to return to their positions for a period of 45 days.

Implications for Federal Workforce

The quasi-judicial board’s ruling comes after the Office of the Special Counsel (OSC) presented arguments indicating that the dismissals were not based on employee performance but were instead part of a broader reorganization. The MSPB found “reasonable grounds to believe that the agency terminated probationary employees not to eliminate poor performers, but instead as part of a reorganization, which required the use of [reduction in force] procedures.”

The decision marks the first reinstatement order since the MSPB agreed with Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger’s request to temporarily reinstate probationary employees at six federal agencies. The ruling could pave the way for further reviews of similar terminations across other federal departments.

Probationary employees are typically those who were hired or promoted within the last one to two years, with the exact period varying by agency. Last month, the Trump administration ordered the mass firing of probationary employees across several agencies. However, a recent court ruling led the Office of Personnel Management to revise its guidance, clarifying that the decision to terminate such employees rests with individual agencies.

Calls for Voluntary Reversals of USDA Employees

Special Counsel Dellinger welcomed the MSPB’s decision, urging federal agencies to rescind the dismissals voluntarily.

“Agencies are best positioned to determine the employees impacted by these mass terminations. That’s why I am calling on all federal agencies to voluntarily and immediately rescind any unlawful terminations of probationary employees,” Dellinger said in a statement. “Voluntarily rescinding these hasty and apparently unlawful personnel actions is the right thing to do and avoids the unnecessary wasting of taxpayer dollars.”

Dellinger argued that agencies falsely cited poor performance as justification for the mass layoffs. He contended that the agencies did not evaluate individual employees but instead used the process to implement widespread layoffs—a practice that federal law requires to be conducted through formal reduction in force procedures.

Legal Challenges and Advocacy for USDA Employees

Democracy Forward, the advocacy group that initially brought the complaint to the OSC, applauded the MSPB’s ruling.

“The Merit Systems Protection Board has again confirmed that the Trump-Vance administration’s firing of tens of thousands of hard-working federal employees is unlawful. We are gratified that this unlawful action has been stayed for USDA employees, and we remain committed to ensuring the tens of thousands of other civil servants receive this same reprieve,” said Skye Perryman, the group’s president.

The reinstatement decision also highlights ongoing legal battles surrounding the Trump administration’s personnel actions. Both Dellinger and MSPB Chair Cathay Harris, who were previously dismissed by the Trump administration, have been reinstated by court orders. However, the administration has appealed both rulings.

Dellinger indicated that he would continue to review similar mass terminations across other federal agencies as part of his broader efforts to protect civil service employees.

