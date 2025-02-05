Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is OmniHuman And Who Owns This New AI Platform That May Transform Single Image Into Realistic Video?

Beyond its ability to animate real people, OmniHuman-1 can also bring animated characters to life, expanding possibilities in animation, gaming, and digital avatar creation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is OmniHuman And Who Owns This New AI Platform That May Transform Single Image Into Realistic Video?

OMNIHUMAN AI


Imagine capturing a still image and turning it into a fully animated video where the subject moves naturally, speaks, and gestures in sync with audio.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is precisely what OmniHuman-1, the latest AI innovation from ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok), aims to accomplish.

What Is OmniHuman AI?

This cutting-edge AI framework generates realistic human motion and speech using minimal input—just a single image and an audio clip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unlike earlier models that struggled with motion scaling and lost key movement patterns, OmniHuman-1 integrates multiple inputs, including images, audio, body poses, and textual descriptions. This results in precise, fluid, and lifelike animations.

Trained on 19,000 Hours of Video Data

To develop OmniHuman-1, ByteDance researchers trained the model on 19,000 hours of video footage, allowing it to seamlessly animate still images into realistic video sequences.

The AI works through a two-step process:

Compression of Movement Data – The AI extracts motion information from various inputs, compressing it into a manageable format.

Refinement Through Real Footage Comparison – The system then fine-tunes its outputs by comparing them with real video footage, ensuring accurate lip movements, facial expressions, and body gestures.

A notable demonstration showcased Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appearing to sing, emphasizing both the impressive realism of the technology and the ethical concerns surrounding AI-generated deepfakes.

OmniHuman-1 Can Animate Cartoon Characters

Beyond its ability to animate real people, OmniHuman-1 can also bring animated characters to life, expanding possibilities in animation, gaming, and digital avatar creation.

The AI is theoretically capable of generating videos of unlimited length, with current demonstrations lasting between five and 25 seconds. The only limitation is available memory, rather than the AI’s processing power.

OmniHuman-1 follows the release of ByteDance’s INFP AI project, which specializes in animating facial expressions during conversations. With the success of AI-powered tools like CapCut, ByteDance is positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven content creation.

Given TikTok’s vast global reach, OmniHuman-1 could soon transform how AI-generated videos are produced and integrated into mainstream media.

As ByteDance continues to push AI boundaries in 2024, OmniHuman-1 represents a major breakthrough in AI-generated video technology. However, its rapid advancements also raise significant concerns—particularly regarding deepfakes, digital identity manipulation, and the ethical implications of AI-generated media.

Whether it fuels creative storytelling, revolutionizes digital entertainment, or sparks debates about responsible AI use, one thing is certain—OmniHuman-1 is redefining the future of video generation.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam? Search On For The Active Shooter After Tragic Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Ohio

Filed under

bytedance OmniHuman AI tiktok World news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After Cracking This Joke

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox