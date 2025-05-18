What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

Israel has launched a new military offensive in Gaza, dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariots, aimed at pressuring Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages. The move comes after days of heavy airstrikes and just as U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up a regional tour that excluded Israel.

Following days of intensified airstrikes, Israel on Saturday announced a new military offensive in the Gaza Strip—Operation Gideon’s Chariots—with the stated goal of pressuring Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages. The announcement came just as U.S. President Donald Trump concluded a regional tour that included visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, but notably excluded Israel.

‘Great Force’ Mobilized by Israeli Military

The new campaign is being carried out with “great force,” according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as quoted by the Associated Press. Of the 57 hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, Israeli authorities estimate that up to 23 may still be alive and have expressed serious concerns about the condition of at least three of them.

Late Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced via its Hebrew-language X account that they had “launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation Gideon’s Chariots and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza.” However, the operational name was not mentioned on the IDF’s English-language X account.

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’?

According to The Times of Israel, the operation’s name references Gideon, a biblical warrior figure. The offensive is multifaceted and intended to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages while simultaneously undermining the group’s control over Gaza.

The key components of the operation include:

A significant ground incursion by IDF forces into Gaza

Seizure and control of territory within the Gaza Strip

Civilian displacement from northern and central Gaza to the south

Efforts to block Hamas from intercepting humanitarian aid

Operation Gideon’s Chariots: Intense Entry Into Gaza

Thousands of Israeli troops, including reservists, are expected to participate as the campaign intensifies in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, according to the BBC, that Israel was preparing for an “intense entry into Gaza” to capture and hold territory. He reiterated Israel’s broader objective of dismantling Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.

However, Israeli officials noted that the ground operation would not begin until President Trump had completed his Middle East tour. Trump departed the region on Friday.

Trump Responds to Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Speaking during the final stop of his trip in Abu Dhabi on Friday, President Trump acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. “We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,” he told reporters.

Despite this, long-term discussions on Gaza’s future remain unresolved. On Thursday, Trump revisited his controversial idea of transforming Gaza into a “freedom zone.” This echoes a February proposal in which he suggested the U.S. take control of Gaza and develop it into a luxury leisure and business hub.

There had been hope that Trump’s visit might pave the way for a ceasefire or the resumption of humanitarian aid, which Israel has blocked for over two months. Instead, the last 72 hours have seen one of the most violent surges in recent weeks.

Mounting Death Toll in Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that over 150 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours. On Friday alone, 108 people, predominantly women and children, lost their lives. Some local officials claim the total death toll over recent days could be as high as 250 to 300.

According to the Associated Press, at least 48 bodies were transported to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. An additional 16 bodies were received at Nasser Hospital following airstrikes near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south.

