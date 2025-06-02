What is Operation ‘Spiderweb’?
- Operation ‘Spiderweb’ is a covert Ukrainian military campaign targetting Russian air bases located thousands of miles from the front lines, according to a report published by CNN on Monday.
- The operation involved long-range drone strikes on key Russian airfields, marking one of Ukraine’s boldest and most technologically advanced counteroffensives since the war began, the report said.
- According to a Ukrainian security source quoted by CNN, the operation had been in planning for more than a year and a half.
What Was the Target of Ukrainian Drones?
- Ukrainian drones struck air bases in five Russian regions, including:
- Belaya Air Base (Irkutsk region, 4,500 km from Ukraine)
- Olenya Air Base (Murmansk, Arctic Circle, 2,000 km)
- Dyagilevo Air Base (Ryazan, 520 km)
- Ivanovo Air Base (800 km)
How Much Damage Did the Ukrainian Attack Inflict?
- According to the report, over 40 Russian aircraft were damaged or destroyed, including:
- TU-95 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers
- An A-50 surveillance aircraft, one of Russia’s few
- The SBU (Ukrainian Security Service) claimed the strikes inflicted $7 billion in damage, hitting 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers, as reported by CNN.
How the Operation ‘Spiderweb’ Was Executed
- Drones were reportedly smuggled deep into Russian territory inside wooden mobile homes mounted on trucks.
- These custom-built wooden sheds had retractable roofs that were remotely opened to release drones when ready, the report said.
- The drones were launched near sensitive sites, with President Zelenskyy revealing, “The ‘office’ of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions.”
How are the Ukrainian Leaders Reacting?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the strikes, reportedly saying, “The planning, organization and all the details were perfectly prepared. It can be confidently said that this was an absolutely unique operation. We’ll strike them at sea, in the air and on land. And if needed, we’ll reach them even from underground.”
- Lt. Gen. Vasyl Malyuk, head of the SBU, commented in a video over a burning Belaya base: “How beautiful Belaya airfield looks now. Enemy’s strategic aircraft.”
- A senior U.S. defense official told CNN, “Ukraine’s attack showed a level of sophistication that they had not seen before.”
How are the Russian Leaders Reacting?
- The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed attacks across five regions, calling them “terrorist attacks.”
- The Ministry admitted that fires broke out at the Murmansk and Irkutsk bases but were later extinguished; some aircraft were damaged, though no casualties were reported, and that “several participants in the terrorist attacks have been detained.”
- Drones were launched from a truck near the Belaya base, the publication quoted Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev as saying, although he did not confirm the number used.
What Are the Strategic and Diplomatic Implications of Ukraine’s Audacious Military Operation?
- The attacks came just before planned peace talks in Istanbul, increasing diplomatic tensions.
- Despite a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for “direct talks” in Turkey, he failed to attend; both nations instead sent lower-level delegations.
- A U.S. official told CNN that the Trump administration was not briefed beforehand about the operation.
- According to CNN, Ukraine’s counterstrike followed:
- Russia’s largest drone assault to date (472 drones on one night)
- A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training site that killed at least 12 and wounded 60
- The mysterious collapse of two bridges in Russia’s western regions bordering Ukraine
What’s Next?
- Peace negotiations in Istanbul are set to proceed under strain.
- Ukraine’s conditions for talks include:
- Full and unconditional ceasefire
- Exchange of prisoners
- Return of hostages and abducted children
