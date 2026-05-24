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Home > World News > What Is Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Used By Russia Causing Apocalyptical Scenes In Ukraine? Explained

What Is Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Used By Russia Causing Apocalyptical Scenes In Ukraine? Explained

Russia has officially confirmed using the nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile during a massive overnight strike on Ukraine, intensifying fears across Europe.

Kyiv faced intense bombardment with around 600 drones and 90 missiles fired overnight (IMAGE: X)
Kyiv faced intense bombardment with around 600 drones and 90 missiles fired overnight (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 18:30 IST

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: On Sunday, Russia officially acknowledged using the hypersonic ballistic missile Oreshnik, which has nuclear warhead capabilities, in a massive attack on Ukraine overnight, raising fears around Europe over the use of such advanced strategic weapons in the conflict. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the air raids stemmed from “terrorist attacks” by Ukraine on civilian objects within Russian airspace. The city of Kyїv saw horrific scenes overnight after one of the worst Russian attacks in recent weeks struck the city. Kyiv has been struck by heavy bombing since Vladimir Putin threatened strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine would lead to a response.

Russia Confirms Use Of Nuclear-Capable Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile

Horrific Kyiv Blast Videos Surface

The footage that is spreading on the internet depicts a cruise missile hitting the center of Kyiv. In the video, you can see that at the moment of impact there was a flash of intense light, and then a powerful explosion occurred.

Ukrainian authorities reported on the attack, stating that they had registered about 600 drones and 90 missiles. Air defence systems managed to shoot down many of them, but not all, according to AFP.

A business centre and a nearby market close to the Lukianivska metro station were completely destroyed in the strike, according to Euromaidan Press. One of the damaged areas was a small cafe which had been reconstructed and reopened six times before after Russian attacks.

Russian missile attacks sparked outrage across Europe, with French President Emmanuel Macron speaking out forcefully. He slammed Russia for targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and called out their reported use of the Oreshnik missile.

“Russian strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine continue… France condemns this attack and the use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile,” Macron posted on X. He went on to say this showed, once again, that Russia’s war was going nowhere. Russia first launched the Oreshnik, a missile with multiple warheads, at Dnipro last November. According to AP News, they fired it again in January, this time at the Lviv region in western Ukraine.

What is Oreshnik hypersonic missile used by Russia?

The hypersonic missile Oreshnik is a medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile of Russian origin capable of striking targets at extremely high speeds and bypassing many air defence systems. It can reportedly be used for precision strikes against military targets and command centres, strategic facilities and is capable of carrying conventional and nuclear warheads.

The speed of hypersonic missiles is greater than Mach 5, so it is very difficult to intercept. The Oreshnik system could be capable of crossing highly developed missile defences and quickly hitting high-value targets, according to Russia. Its use in the Ukraine conflict has sparked global concern due to its devastating ability and possible future nuclear application in conflict.

MUST READ: Marco Rubio Condemns Racist Remarks Against Indians In US: ‘Every Country Has Stupid People’   

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What Is Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Used By Russia Causing Apocalyptical Scenes In Ukraine? Explained
Tags: Oreshnik hypersonic missilerussia-ukraine warRussian missileUkraine Kyiv attack

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What Is Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Used By Russia Causing Apocalyptical Scenes In Ukraine? Explained
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