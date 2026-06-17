What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth? How Much Could He Lose Amid India’s Telegram Ban?

Telegram founder Pavel Durov remains one of the world’s wealthiest technology entrepreneurs, although estimates of his fortune vary significantly depending on the valuation methodology used. According to the latest Forbes Billionaires rankings, Durov’s estimated net worth stands at around $6.6 billion, placing him among the world’s richest individuals. His wealth primarily comes from his ownership stake in Telegram, the messaging platform he founded after leaving VKontakte (VK). Some private analysts and crypto-focused publications estimate a much higher valuation based on Telegram’s implied market value and digital asset holdings.

Why Is Pavel Durov So Wealthy?

Durov’s fortune is closely tied to Telegram, which has grown into one of the world’s largest messaging platforms with more than one billion monthly active users globally. Unlike many tech founders, he has kept substantial control over the company, which has made Telegram the central asset behind his wealth. The platform has also expanded revenue through premium subscriptions, advertising, and business services while remaining privately held.

India recently imposed a temporary ban on Telegram after authorities alleged that the app had been used in connection with attempts to defraud candidates in a national medical entrance examination. Durov publicly criticised the move, arguing that it affected more than 150 million ordinary users and failed to stop those responsible for the alleged misconduct.

How Much Could Pavel Durov Lose From Ban?

At present, there is no verified figure showing that Durov has personally lost a specific amount of money because of India’s temporary ban on Telegram. However, the restriction could have indirect financial consequences:

India represents one of Telegram’s largest user markets, with more than 150 million users affected according to Durov’s own statement. A prolonged disruption could reduce advertising impressions, premium subscription growth, and future monetisation opportunities in the country. Lower user engagement in a major market could weigh on Telegram’s overall business valuation, which in turn may reduce the paper value of Durov’s ownership stake.

Industry analysts have not published any credible estimate of the precise dollar impact. Therefore, claims that Durov will lose billions or hundreds of millions from the ban remain speculative and cannot be substantiated with current evidence.

Could Ban Affect Telegram’s Long-Term Valuation?

If the restrictions remain temporary, they may have a limited long-term impact on Telegram’s finances. However, an extended or permanent loss of access to one of its largest markets could slow user growth and revenue generation, potentially affecting investor perceptions and the company’s valuation.

Telegram has previously faced regulatory challenges in multiple jurisdictions while continuing to expand globally, suggesting that the financial effect of any single market restriction depends heavily on its duration and scope.

ALSO READ: From ‘Melodi’ Jokes to Macron’s Trump Remarks: Most Unfiltered, Viral Moments From G7 Summit