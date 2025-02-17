Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
  What Is Pope Francis Being Treated For And How Long Will He Remain In The hospital?

What Is Pope Francis Being Treated For And How Long Will He Remain In The hospital?

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for treatment of a "complex clinical situation," the Vatican confirmed on Monday. The pontiff is undergoing tests for bronchitis and has been diagnosed with a "polymicrobial infection" in his respiratory tract.

What Is Pope Francis Being Treated For And How Long Will He Remain In The hospital?

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for treatment of a "complex clinical situation," the Vatican confirmed.


Pope Francis, 88, is currently undergoing treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital due to a “complex clinical situation,” the Vatican confirmed on Monday. The pontiff was admitted to the hospital on Friday for tests and treatment for bronchitis. The Vatican has provided further details about his condition, revealing that the Pope is dealing with a “polymicrobial infection” in his respiratory tract, which has led to a change in his treatment plan.

Vatican Provides Health Update

In a statement issued on Monday, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni assured the public that Pope Francis remains in good spirits. “All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalization,” Bruni explained.

Before his hospitalization, Pope Francis had been displaying symptoms of bronchitis for several days. During this time, he delegated officials to read his prepared speeches at various events, as he was unable to perform his duties.

Over the weekend, the Vatican announced that the Pope’s condition had stabilized and that he had been advised to take “complete rest” to aid his recovery. However, the Pope was unable to deliver his usual weekly prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday or lead a special mass for artists marking the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year.

Pope Francis Past Health Struggles and Previous Hospitalization

This marks the second time in less than a year that Pope Francis has required treatment for bronchitis. In March 2023, he spent three nights at the same hospital for similar treatment. In December of the same year, he was forced to cancel a planned trip to the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 climate summit due to another illness.

The Pope, born in Argentina, has faced several health challenges throughout his life, including the removal of part of one of his lungs when he was 21.

The Vatican has not indicated how long Pope Francis will remain in the hospital but emphasized that he will stay for as long as necessary to ensure a full recovery.

