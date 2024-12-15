What Is Project Blue Beam? Conspiracy Theories Suggest Mystery Drones Are Part Of Plot To Control Skies

Recent drone sightings across the United States have sparked a wave of speculation, with conspiracy theorists linking the aerial activity to a government plot known as Project Blue Beam. Public figures like Roseanne Barr have fueled these theories, claiming the drones could be part of a larger plan to manipulate the global population.

Recent drone sightings across the United States have ignited widespread speculation and conspiracy theories, with some suggesting that the mysterious aerial activity could be linked to a government plot of Project Blue Beam. These theories have quickly gained traction on social media, particularly after public figures like Roseanne Barr raised concerns over the government’s lack of transparency regarding the events.

A Reemerging Theory

Roseanne Barr, a 72-year-old actress and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, recently took to social media to connect the drone sightings to the conspiracy theory known as Project Blue Beam. Barr posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Now you see why I mention Project Blue Beam every week on my podcast…,” referring to a theory dating back to the 1990s. This theory posits that world governments and elites are planning to use advanced technology to stage celestial events—such as a fake alien invasion—in order to manipulate the global population and impose authoritarian control.

While the theory was largely dismissed for years, it has resurfaced online as figures like Barr suggest that the US government might be orchestrating these events to justify increased government control. Barr’s comments have sparked further discussions on the possibility of a staged alien invasion being used to bring about a new world order.

Mysterious Drones or Project Blue Beam

The mysterious drones have also drawn attention from former President Donald Trump, who demanded urgent action on the matter. On Truth Social, Trump posted: “Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!”

The Pentagon has responded, claiming that there is no immediate threat to national security. However, they have been unable to explain the origin of these drones, which have been seen in multiple states across the country, including New Jersey, Washington DC, and California.

Reports of unusual drones have been particularly frequent in New Jersey, with some describing the objects as being as large as a car. New Jersey police have noted that these drones are “unlike anything we have seen before,” citing the lack of heat or sound emissions, which makes them undetectable on radar.

Adding to the mystery, an Iranian ship was reportedly spotted off the New Jersey coast days before the first drone sighting was reported on November 18. Congressman Jeff Van Drew has suggested that these drones could be coming from a “hostile mothership” offshore, possibly linked to Iran or China.

Project Blue Beam elements

Amid the uncertainty, a post from a Reddit user claiming to be a 25-year radar operator has fueled further speculation. The user suggested that the drones are part of a “military drill” involving the Space Force and that all details about the operation are on a “need to know” basis. This post also echoed elements of Project Blue Beam, claiming that the government is preparing for a “big show” to be staged for the public.

The Reddit user further claimed to have knowledge of military “lockout” drills, which allegedly involve turning over all radio and radar aircraft communications to the military for extended periods. The user ominously warned that something significant may be about to occur and hinted that CNN was already preparing “pre-roll” footage for a future story related to the event.

Since late November, over 5,000 reports of drone sightings have been submitted to federal agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Social media posts from residents have been flooding in, with some claiming to have witnessed as many as 50 drones flying over New Jersey in a single night. One internet personality, Mario Nawfal, described the drones as “creepy” and “invisible to trackers,” raising concerns that federal authorities are “clueless” about their origin. Nawfal questioned whether this could be a case of “Big Brother” or even the beginning of a “low-budget alien invasion.”