What Is Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With?

When former U.S. President Joe Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, it raised immediate questions about what that diagnosis truly entails. While prostate cancer is among the most common cancers in men, not all cases are equally severe. Biden’s condition falls into the category of high-risk, metastatic prostate cancer, which requires swift and targeted intervention.

Personal Office of Former US President Joe Biden issues a statement: Last week, Former President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason… pic.twitter.com/yOwB8QDKfK — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

What Makes Prostate Cancer ‘Aggressive’?

Prostate cancer begins in the prostate gland, a small organ in men that helps produce seminal fluid. In many men, prostate cancer grows slowly and may never cause serious harm. However, aggressive prostate cancer behaves differently—it grows rapidly, spreads beyond the prostate, and can be life-threatening if not treated early.

The severity of prostate cancer is typically assessed using the Gleason score, a grading system that ranges from 6 to 10. A score of 9, as in Biden’s case, is considered high-grade and indicates that the cancer cells look very different from normal prostate cells and are likely to grow and spread quickly. It is classified as Grade Group 5, the most advanced stage in the Gleason grading.

Metastasis to the Bones

Once prostate cancer spreads beyond the gland, it often targets the bones—especially the spine, hips, and pelvis. This is known as bone metastasis, and it can lead to pain, fractures, and other complications. The presence of metastasis means the cancer is no longer contained, and treatment must shift from localized procedures to systemic therapies that target cancer throughout the body.

Hormone-Sensitive vs. Hormone-Resistant

Despite the advanced stage, there’s a silver lining in Biden’s diagnosis: the cancer is hormone-sensitive. This means that the growth of the cancer is still driven by male hormones, primarily testosterone. Doctors can treat hormone-sensitive prostate cancer by lowering testosterone levels through hormone therapy—also called androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). In many cases, this can slow or even shrink the cancer for a period of time.

With modern medicine, many patients with advanced prostate cancer can live for years with a good quality of life. However, it does require close monitoring, lifestyle adjustments, and the possibility of evolving treatment strategies as the disease progresses or changes.

