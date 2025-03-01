Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
  'What Is Quantum Computing?': Panel Discussion On 'Future of Quantum Technology & Self-Reliance' | NXT Conclave

‘What Is Quantum Computing?’: Panel Discussion On ‘Future of Quantum Technology & Self-Reliance’ | NXT Conclave

At NXT Conclave 2025, Dr. JBV Reddy, Mr. Ajai Chowdhry, Mr. Bodhaditya Santra, and Mr. Vidur Raj discuss the immense potential of quantum technology and the need for self-reliance in the quantum domain.

'What Is Quantum Computing?': Panel Discussion On 'Future of Quantum Technology & Self-Reliance' | NXT Conclave

PANEL ON QUANTUM


At NXT Conclave 2025, Dr. JBV Reddy, Mr. Ajai Chowdhry, Mr. Bodhaditya Santra, and Mr. Vidur Raj discuss the immense potential of quantum technology and the need for self-reliance in the quantum domain. They highlight its national importance and the necessity of developing indigenous quantum solutions. Dr JBV Reddy opened up saying, “I would like to give a glance about the national quantum mission. Before putting up the questions to the panelist here on Quantum Technologies.”

Dr. JBV Reddy added, “National Quantum Missions is one of the main missions of national importance. This meeting, driven by the Prime Minister’s Science Technology Innovation Advisory Council, intends to leverage cutting-edge scientific research.”

MGB Chairman Ajai Chowdhry Explains Quantum Computing

Ajai Chowdhry explained, “Quantum computing, unlike classical computing, involves binary, which uses zeros and ones (0 or 1). In classical computing, these are used straightforwardly. However, in quantum computing, zeros and ones are utilized in a more complex way. This fundamental difference allows quantum computers to operate much faster than classical computers.”

Chowdhry added, “We never use quantum computers for tasks like accounting and other similar functions; they simply would not work for those purposes. This is a key difference between quantum computers and traditional computers. The reason we established the Quantum Mission is that, as a country, we need to focus on achieving strategic autonomy today.”

‘What Is Quantum Computing?’ Explains Bodhaditya Santra

Bodhaditya Santra explained quantum computing, he said, “So, what is quantum computing? I hope everyone in this room, as well as those listening, understands what computing is. It’s as simple as adding one plus one. And if you want to delve into more complex mathematical models, that could lead into areas like AI.”

Further, he added, “In quantum computing, we’re not doing something drastically different, but we are attempting to enter a space that is not achievable with classical computing, as rightly pointed out by Dr. Chowdhury. It’s essentially the realization of one and zero existing at the same time.”

‘Quantum Of Money’: Explains Vidur Raj

Speaking on the Quantum of money, Vidur explained it as, “We have received some recognition, and if I am here today, it is thanks to the funding provided by the National Quantum Mission. The second thing I believe it allows us to do, as mentioned by Sir, is that the quantum of money is sufficient.”

He further added, “If we had pursued any other funding route, each of you would have received around 50-70 lakh. At most, this quantum of money is sufficient, but not ideal. We asked for more, but it’s still enough to build our product and create a prototype. While we may not complete all three prototypes as promised, we will almost reach 100% completion for at least two or three. So, the quantum of money was the second-best thing that happened through the funding we received from the National Quantum Mission.”

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming how we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future. Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

Watch the whole session here: 

ALSO READ: ‘Climate Change & AI Are Biggest Challenges’: Panel Discussion On Climate Change And Artificial Intelligence | NXT Conclave

NXT NXT Conclave 2025

